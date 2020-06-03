SAN DIEGO, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that as part of the successful launch of its Psychedelic Spotlight website ( www.psychedelicspotlight.com ) last week, the Company has added hundreds of new email subscribers for the monthly newsletter, which will cover the company’s insights on industry news, including medicinal research, cultural reform and investor updates to present the historic progress being made in this quickly evolving industry.

The first edition of the newsletter is scheduled for release this month, and the company is looking to continue to add to its growing subscriber base over the coming weeks. The intention of Psychedelic Spotlight is to create a communications platform to highlight the medical community’s quest to successfully treat a wide range of mental health disorders that are currently affecting tens of millions around the globe with no existing treatment through traditional medicines.

Medicinal psychedelics have shown great promise through a number of studies conducted over the last fifteen years, but the scientific progress being made in new and current studies over the last two years (and even within the last few months) have accelerated exponentially. Psychedelics are gaining a respectful and highly inquisitive position in the scientific community, which is helping to destigmatize these substances from a societal perspective and creating unprecedented opportunities in public trading markets.

“Monumental studies being conducted at some of the most well respected research institutions around the world, such as Johns Hopkins, Yale, and Imperial College in London, are bringing psychedelics out of the shadows and exhibiting their therapeutic effect to successfully treat a number of intractable mental ailments suffered around the globe,” said Vanessa Luna, CEO of Global Trac Solutions. “This noble work has an opportunity to heal tens of millions and change the course of humanity, which is often plagued as a result of these illnesses. By leveraging our website and our forthcoming newsletter and open source blog, we hope to create an important channel to share and distribute critical news and information on the importance of psychedelics as a tool to transform the way we think about the mind, mental health and human consciousness.”

The Company encourages those who are interested in following the trends and growth associated with medicinal psychedelics to subscribe to the Psychedelic Spotlight newsletter by visiting www.psychedelicspotlight.com . Furthermore, the Company contends that is on schedule for the release and distribution of its debut monthly newsletter on or around June 15, 2020.

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink:PSYC)

Global Trac Solutions is a diversified holding company dedicated to identifying new and emerging industries. By utilizing our years of business development expertise our diverse team of innovators continuously leverages our experience to effectively execute go-to-market strategies in order to position ourselves for rapid growth through the creation of an evolving business foundation to enhance profitability potential.

Since 2017, PSYC has been a pioneer in the emerging software and payment processing sector of the cannabis industry and has established itself as a trusted resource for businesses operating within the industry. Today, PSYC through its network of partners and affiliates, continues to connect businesses throughout the cannabis industry with critical solutions and services ranging from payment processing technology, cutting-edge software, and ancillary services vital to compliant and effective business operations.

Most recently, PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

