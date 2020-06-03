Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group (NYSE American: WTT ), a leader providing specialized software, instruments, solutions, and components enabling the development, test and deployment of wireless communications and connectivity, is holding its Annual Shareholder Meeting on June 4, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The meeting will be held virtually at https://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/WTT2020 . Shareholders of record will be able to vote and ask questions online during the meeting.



Following the Annual Shareholder Meeting the Company will present a strategy update. A replay of the presentation will be available after the live event on the Wireless Telecom Group website at https://wirelesstelecomgroup.com/Investor-Relations/Events-Presentations .

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton , CommAgility , Holzworth , Microlab and Noisecom , is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across a wide range of traditional and emerging wireless technologies. With a unique set of high-performance products including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY/stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety components, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group enables the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe. Wireless Telecom Group is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, in the New York City metropolitan area, and maintains a global network of Sales and Service offices for excellent product service and support.



