Reinol developed its hand cleaner for industrial workers who get their hands dirty with grime, grease, tar, and similar soils. Reinol only uses soft soaps, oils, and no harsh solvents, which makes it a perfect choice for industrial workers.

Reinol recently introduced a dispenser that gives you the right amount of Reinol to clean your hands. Reinol also is inexpensive to use. Just rub a level teaspoon full of Reinol into your hands, add a few drops of water, lather, and rinse thoroughly. A one-liter tub should wash 300 pairs of hands.

BOCA RATON, FL, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “new normal” means washing your hands often, whether you are at home or work.

Regular soap will not get the job done for workers in the automotive, mining, electrical, textiles, agriculture, transportation, and maintenance industries. These workers need heavy-duty, industrial-strength hand cleaners.

“However, many industrial-strength hand cleaners contain harsh chemicals,” said Clive Leon, founder and chairman of Reinol, the manufacturer of the solvent-free, heavy-duty, and industrial-strength Reinol Original Hand Cleaner. “Now that people have to wash their hands often, harsh soaps can wreak havoc on their skin.”

The CDC guidelines require people to wash their hands regularly for at least 20 seconds.

“Everyone now has to wash their hands throughout the day, which is why they should choose Reinol,” Leon said. “Our hand cleaner is easy on your skin. Our soap does not contain harsh solvents like many other products on the market.”

Reinol also is inexpensive to use. Just rub a level teaspoon full of Reinol into your hands, add a few drops of water, lather, and rinse thoroughly. A one-liter tub should wash 300 pairs of hands.

Reinol recently introduced a dispenser that gives you the right amount of Reinol to clean your hands.

“We developed a dispenser that eliminates waste,” Leon said, adding that workers tend to use too much soap to get the job done. “With our dispenser, it automatically gives the worker the right amount of Reinol every time.”

Leon said Reinol Original Hand Cleaner is an excellent choice during the COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 era.

“The new normal requires everyone to wash their hands often,” Leon said. “Why use harsh soaps with chemicals and solvents, when you can use solvent-free Reinol?

To purchase Reinol Original Hand Cleaner, visit Amazon.

