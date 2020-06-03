LATHAM, N.Y., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, has confirmed access and webcast details for its 2020 digital annual stockholder meeting.



Plug Power will hold its annual stockholder meeting digitally on June 5, 2020 at 10:00 am ET. Interested stockholders must register at www.viewproxy.com/PlugPower/2020 to attend. Once registered, the stockholder will receive an email including the meeting’s direct link, dial-in and access code.

A playback of the meeting will be available online at www.plugpower.com for a period following the event.

About Plug Power Inc.

Plug Power is building the hydrogen economy as the leading provider of comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) turnkey solutions. The company’s innovative technology powers electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells amid an ongoing paradigm shift in the power, energy, and transportation industries to address climate change and energy security, while providing efficiency gains and meeting sustainability goals.

Plug Power created the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) technology. As a result, the company has deployed over 30,000 fuel cell systems for e-mobility, and has become the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen, having built and operated a hydrogen highway across North America. Plug Power delivers a significant value proposition to end-customers, including meaningful environmental benefits, efficiency gains, fast fueling, and lower operational costs.

Plug Power’s vertically-integrated GenKey solution ties together all critical elements to power, fuel, and provide service to customers such as Amazon, BMW, The Southern Company, Carrefour, and Walmart. The company is now leveraging its know-how, modular product architecture and foundational customers to rapidly expand into other key markets, including zero-emission on-road vehicles, robotics, and data centers.

Plug Power Contact

Teal Vivacqua Hoyos

PlugPowerPR@bulleitgroup.com







SOURCE: PLUG POWER