TORONTO and CHICAGO and MONTREAL, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company” or “Medexus”) (TSX-V: MDP, OTCQB: PDDPF) today announced that it will be presenting at the 2020 Virtual Summer Summit being held on June 9th-12th.



Ken d’Entremont, CEO and Roland Boivin, CFO are scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 10th at 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be webcast live on the conference event platform, which can be accessed here . One-on-one meetings will be held throughout the conference via video conference calls.

About The Investor Summit

About Medexus

Medexus is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform. The Company’s vision is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients, through our core values of Quality, Innovation, Customer Service and Teamwork. Medexus Pharmaceuticals is focused on the therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease, hematology and allergy. The Company’s leading products are: Rasuvo™ and Metoject®, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY®, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B – a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding; and Rupall®, an innovative allergy medication with a unique mode of action.

Forward Looking Statements

