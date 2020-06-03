NEW YORK, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avanan, the leading security solution for cloud-based email and collaboration suites, announced today their new security product to protect Microsoft Teams. Avanan is the first and only email security solution to extend the same anti-phishing, malware and data loss protection to Teams as it does to Office 365, G-Suite and other cloud collaboration platforms.



Teams has seen a dramatic growth in usage since the start of the work-from-home movement due to COVID-19. In November 2019, Teams’ daily active users was 20 million. By the middle of March, it was 44 million. In early May, it soared to 75 million, an increase of 70% in less than six weeks. Now, so much of worldwide business communication across all industries is taking place on Teams.

Avanan, the highest-rated cloud email security vendor, is now bringing the same protections against phishing, malware and data loss (DLP) to Teams, becoming the first security solution to protect the platform with the same advanced technology as email. In addition to its newly released protection for Slack , Avanan is the only solution to provide the same email security tools to these popular messaging platforms, including:

Scanning, or blocking, for malicious links or malware

Protections against data leakage so that sensitive company information doesn’t flow between departments or outside the organization

Defenses against impersonation attacks

Reviewing of all security events within a single UI

Detection and protection against east-west internal attacks

One-click installation

When malware, or any potentially sensitive message, is detected, it is automatically blocked or quarantined. The system administrator and content owners are notified immediately.

Avanan’s protection of Teams allows for the continuation of business communication during COVID-19, and all other times, without risking malware, phishing and other attacks. It is protected with the same easy-to-use protocols that Avanan uses to secure other collaboration services like Slack, Microsoft OneDrive, Google Drive, Dropbox, Citrix Sharefile and Box.

As the shift continues from email into multiple collaboration channels, Avanan’s release of these capabilities further expand its support for the protection of cloud-based platforms, as well as improves the security of the information that businesses share internally and externally.

See the power and simplicity. Secure your entire business ecosystem. More information about about Avanan’s cloud-based security for Microsoft Teams is available on Avanan’s website. The Teams security tools are also available as a service through Avanan’s Managed Security Services Partners.

About Avanan

Avanan catches the advanced attacks that evade default and advanced security tools. Its invisible, multi-layer security enables full-suite protection for cloud collaboration solutions such as Office 365, G-Suite and Slack. The platform deploys in one click via API to prevent Business Email Compromise and block phishing, malware, data leakage, account takeover and shadow IT across the enterprise. Avanan replaces the need for multiple tools to secure the entire cloud collaboration suite, with a patented solution that goes far beyond any other Cloud Email Security Supplement.

CONTACT:

Deb Montner, Montner Tech PR

(203) 226-9290

dmontner@montner.com