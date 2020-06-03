MIAMI, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumu, the creators of Continuous Compromise Assessment cybersecurity model that empowers organizations to measure compromise in real-time, today announced the unveiling of a new ‘Compromise Context’ capability that offers robust contextual intelligence around confirmed compromise instances, enabling security teams to deploy accelerated incident response efforts with precision. This new contextual functionality is included as part of the Lumu Insights platform, its innovative cloud-based solution which collects and standardizes network metadata from a wide-range of network sources and puts it through a patent-pending Illumination Process to measure the technical distance between known IOCs.
“Security teams have long relied on conventional Indicators of Compromise as their primary vehicle to detect a network intrusion or other malicious activities. However as the word ‘indicator’ implies, it’s an inexact science at best that often leaves you with more questions than answers,” said Ricardo Villadiego, founder and CEO of Lumu. “As the age old saying goes, ‘context is everything’ and within the framework of network security, context is precisely what security teams need most these days. Not only does this context help defenders accelerate their response, it also enables IT strategists to better prioritize additional security investments based on empirical evidence of confirmed instances of compromise. ”
Lumu’s new Compromise Context capability aims to arm threat researchers and incident responders with real-time compromise intelligence that addresses fundamental questions about specific and confirmed instances of compromise, including: How and where is a particular compromise spreading? What is the attacker’s objective? How long has a specific compromise been taking place? With this new functionality, Lumu users can:
To learn more about this new feature and view screenshots of Lumu’s Compromise Context feature, visit: https://lumu.io/compromise-context/
About Lumu
Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Lumu is a cybersecurity company focused on helping enterprise organizations illuminate threats and isolate confirmed instances of compromise. Applying principles of Continuous Compromise Assessment, Lumu has built a powerful closed-loop, self-learning solution that helps security teams accelerate compromise detection, gain real-time visibility across their infrastructure, and close the breach detection gap from months to minutes. Learn more about how Lumu illuminates network blindspots at www.lumu.io.
