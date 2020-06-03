UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® and Applied Client Network today announced that Applied Net 2020 will now be a 100% virtual event. To ensure the safety and health of employees, members, customers and partners, the valuable educational sessions, inspiring keynotes and networking opportunities will be available to all Applied Client Network members, Applied agents, brokers, insurers and MGAs, free of charge, from their home offices.

“As the health and safety of our Applied Net family is our number one priority, Applied Systems and the Applied Client Network have decided to move this year’s conference to a virtual event,” said Brian Langerman, chief executive officer, Applied Client Network. “By transitioning online, we look forward to providing the education, industry advocacy and peer-to-peer networking to a broader audience.”

This year’s conference will take place September 21-24 and October 5-8, and will be complimentary to all Applied customers. Applied Net 2020 will offer educational sessions across nine tracks, networking opportunities with insurance professionals from across the globe, and access to new products and new innovation across the market-leading Applied portfolio. Attendees will also take advantage of insightful speakers and exhibitors, providing their insights in several formats including breakout sessions, hands-on demos, expert panels and virtual roundtables to explore The Digital Path Forward.

“Doing the right thing is one of our core values, and we are committed to doing right by our customers, employees and partners by keeping them safe and transitioning to an exclusively virtual experience for Applied Net 2020,” said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “This year’s complimentary event will deliver the same high quality content, access to Applied’s newest innovations and networking opportunities that we bring each year, with new online-exclusive experiences that will bring greater value to all Applied customers.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

About Applied Client Network

Applied Client Network is your peer-to-peer support, driving your Applied Systems technology success. As the only independent global user community for Applied Systems, Applied Client Network provides users education, industry advocacy, peer-to-peer networking and direct product influence with Applied Systems to help you achieve better business results. Applied Client Network is a professional network of insurance professionals worldwide that are focused on driving system utilization to increase agency/brokerage value for the next generation of insurance.

