SAN FRANCISCO, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForgeRock®, the leading provider in digital identity, today announced findings from its ForgeRock Consumer Identity Breach Report, including that cybercriminals exposed more than 5 billion records in 2019, costing over $1.2 trillion to U.S. organizations. Coupled with the 2.8 billion records that were exposed in 2018 costing more than $654 billion, breaches over the last two years have cost U.S. organizations over $1.8 trillion.
Key takeaways from the report include:
“When it comes to data breaches, we’re seeing the biggest cybersecurity problem continues to be an identity problem,” said Eve Maler, CTO, ForgeRock. “The Consumer Identity Breach Report’s findings demonstrate that enterprises need to increase their identity and access management maturity. The secret is democratizing data control so organizations can allow known users to hop onto authentication “express lanes” for a great experience, entrusting them with convenient consent options, and make bad actors jump through extra hoops to help prevent fraud.”
Consistent with the 2018 Consumer Breach Report, personally identifiable information (PII) remained the most targeted data by attackers and was exposed in 98% of 2019 breaches, up from 97% in 2018.
Based on Q1 2020 data, 2020 is set to outpace 2019 in terms of records breached, despite the fact the number of breaches declining by 57%. There have been 92 data breaches affecting 1.6 billion records in Q1 2020 alone, almost 9% more records than Q1 2019. Healthcare is still the most breached industry in Q1 2020, accounting for 51% of the incidents, which may be due to attackers targeting strained healthcare organizations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the most records exposed throughout Q1 2020 have been from social media firms.
Key findings:
Click here to download the 2020 ForgeRock Consumer Identity Breach Report and learn more about using IAM to protect consumer data.
Methodology
ForgeRock evaluated U.S. electronic data breaches affecting consumers that were reported between January 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020. Only breaches with a known number of consumers or records were incorporated in the report. The breaches were further categorized by industry, type of data breached and type of attack.
About ForgeRock
ForgeRock®, the leader in digital identity, delivers modern and comprehensive Identity and Access Management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. Using ForgeRock, more than a thousand global customer organizations orchestrate, manage, and secure the complete lifecycle of identities from dynamic access controls, governance, APIs, and storing authoritative data – consumable in any cloud or hybrid environment. The company is privately held, and headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices around the world. For more information and free downloads, visit www.forgerock.com or follow ForgeRock on social media:
Facebook ForgeRock |Twitter @ForgeRock | LinkedIn ForgeRock |
Press Contact:
Kathleen See
10Fold for ForgeRock
forgerock@10fold.com
ForgeRock, Inc.
San Francisco, California, UNITED STATES
ForgeRock Color Vertical Logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: