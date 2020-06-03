SÃO PAULO, Brazil, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enterprises in Brazil are embracing cloud computing, with many looking for service providers to help them migrate a variety of applications to Microsoft’s Azure cloud, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group ( ISG ) (Nasdaq: III ), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.



The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Microsoft Ecosystem Partners Report for Brazil finds the cloud market growing quickly in Brazil, with companies looking to Microsoft-focused service providers to help them manage both Microsoft and non-Microsoft applications on Azure. Brazilian enterprises are increasingly confident in cloud security, and they no longer see cost as a barrier to cloud computing, the report adds.

The report notes that Microsoft has built an ecosystem of 20,000 partners and resellers in Brazil. “As Microsoft expands its product portfolio, it transfers its complex and value-added services to its partner network,” said Jan Erik Aase, director and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “The challenge for these service providers is making a wide range of applications work with Microsoft products like Azure.”

The report sees many Brazil-based Microsoft partners as competitive with larger service providers as long as they can be adaptable and agile. While the global service providers prefer to work with large accounts, local service providers have an opportunity in the rapidly growing midmarket, the report says.

The report also finds managed service providers (MSPs) covering Microsoft products expanding their services to include application development and DevOps services. MSPs focused on Microsoft Azure are likely to be indistinguishable from systems integrators and value-added resellers of the past, the report says.

In addition, MSPs will need to invest in artificial intelligence capabilities as Microsoft moves ahead with AI development and implementation across Azure, the report adds. While many enterprise customers in Brazil aren’t yet ready to use AI, MSPs will need to expand their AI expertise to keep up with Microsoft certifications and partnerships. This new focus on AI will blur any remaining lines between Azure MSPs and traditional system integrators and value-added resellers.

The report also sees a growing interest in the internet of things and advanced data analytics among Brazilian enterprise customers. MSPs are beginning to use their expertise in the IoT and data analytics to differentiate themselves from competitors.

In addition, the report finds growing interest in Brazil in running SAP products on Azure. SAP ecosystem partners in the country are expanding with a midmarket strategy. Former technical barriers and client resistance to moving enterprise resource planning to the cloud are gradually disappearing in response to a growing number of use cases of S/4HANA running on the cloud more securely than on premises, the report says.

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Microsoft Ecosystem Partners Report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 44 providers across four quadrants: Managed Service Provider for Azure, SAP on Azure, SharePoint Integration and Office 365 Integration.

The report names Accenture (Avanade), DXC Technology and Venha Pra Nuvem as leaders in all four quadrants and IBM, Infosys and SoftwareONE as leaders in three. Cloud Target, Cognizant, Dedalus, FCamara, Solo Network Brasil, TIVIT and Unisys are named as leaders in two quadrants, and Brasoftware, Capgemini, Embratel, Logicalis and T-Systems are named as leaders in one.

Other Brazilian companies evaluated were Compasso, Embratel, Iteris, ITSS, Processor, RCH Solutions, SGA Tecnologia Inteligente, Solutis Tecnologias, SysMap Solutions and Teltec Solutions.

Custom versions of the report are available from T-Systems and Venha Pra Nuvem .

The 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Microsoft Ecosystem Partners Report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

