SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO, Fortinet

“When a device is targeted with malware, every second counts, and this is more important than ever with the increase in remote work today. To be effective, endpoint security solutions need to incorporate real-time post-execution protection rather than just detection, and then integrate closely with the network and other security components to share telemetry, correlate intelligence, and quickly address increasingly sophisticated threats as part of an automated and coordinated response. Fortinet is pleased to have received this recognition for its advanced endpoint protection capabilities and remains committed to third-party testing validations for other products within our Security Fabric platform.”

News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced the results from AV-Comparatives’ Business Malware Protection Test and the Business Real-World Protection Test.

In this year’s Real-World Protection Test of 19 endpoint vendors, Fortinet’s advanced endpoint security, which included FortiEDR paired with FortiClient , demonstrated a 100% block rate of exploits, unknown threats and HTTP malware, and with zero false positives on the Malware Protection Test.

paired with , demonstrated a 100% block rate of exploits, unknown threats and HTTP malware, and with zero false positives on the Malware Protection Test. The Fortinet solution also demonstrated high effectiveness in detecting malicious malware across multiple vectors, including email, web, and USB (for offline threats), and was proven resistant to all evasion techniques.

AV-Comparatives’ reports provide the industry’s most comprehensive test results for security effectiveness and total cost of ownership for endpoint security solutions protecting today’s increasingly intelligent and hyperconnected endpoint devices.

Automated Protection, Detection, and Response

Fortinet’s approach to endpoint security converges protection, detection, and response for powerful security pre- and post-infection. It proactively reduces the attack surface, prevents malware infection, detects and defuses advanced threats in real time, and can automate response and remediation procedures with customizable playbooks. Fortinet endpoint security helps organizations stop breaches in real-time, automatically and efficiently, without overwhelming security teams with a slew of false alarms or disrupting business operations.

With FortiEDR, Fortinet offers the only endpoint protection solution that provides both comprehensive machine learning antimalware pre-execution and behavior-based post-infection protection. This allows organizations to automatically detect and defuse potential threats in real time, even on already infected hosts. The defusing post-infection protection layer controls outbound communications and file systems modifications to prevent data exfiltration, lateral movement and C2 communications, as well as file tampering and ransomware.

With automated Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) functions for threat hunting and incident response, Fortinet endpoint security eliminates the breach response time gap, dwell time, and helps alleviate alert fatigue for stretched security staff. Its broad OS coverage protects workstations, servers, and virtual machines, including legacy and embedded operating systems.

Further, FortiClient can also be deployed as an essential and integral component of the Fortinet Security Fabric, delivering endpoint visibility, network access control and automated threat response.

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers our customers with complete visibility and control across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric platform can address the most critical security challenges and protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud or edge environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 455,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Both a technology company and a learning organization, the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) Institute has one of the largest and broadest cybersecurity training programs in the industry. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

FTNT-O

Copyright © 2020 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiCore, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAP, FortiAppEngine, FortiAppMonitor, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBalancer, FortiBIOS, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCenter, FortiCentral,FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDirector, FortiDNS, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFone, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLocator, FortiLog, FortiMeter, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPartner, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProtect, FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiReporter, FortiScan, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSDWAN, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiVoIP, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM.

Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding technology releases among others. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov , may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact: Investor Contact: Analyst Contact: John Welton Peter Salkowski Ron Davis Fortinet, Inc. Fortinet, Inc. Fortinet, Inc. 408-235-7700 408-331-4595 415-806-9892 pr@fortinet.com psalkowski@fortinet.com rdavis@fortinet.com



