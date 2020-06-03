LONDON, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (Nasdaq: VVPR) (“VivoPower”), a global solar power company, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary in Australia, J.A. Martin Electrical Pty Limited (“J.A. Martin”) has recently completed all electrical works for the 89 MWdc Goonumbla Solar Farm near the town of Parkes in New South Wales, the city made famous for broadcasting images of the Apollo 11 moon landing. The project was completed in partnership with lead contractor Grupo Gransolar (“GRS”).

Energised earlier this month, the Goonumbla project will generate approximately 195,000 MWh of clean energy per year, enough to power 45,000 homes and avoid 140,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions. Electricity produced by the project will be sold under a power purchase agreement with Australian Federal government-owned generator and retailer Snowy Hydro Limited.

Phil Lowbridge, General Manager of J.A. Martin, said, “Goonumbla represents the largest solar project that we have completed works on to date. We’re very excited to achieve this milestone and look forward to continuing to grow both our relationship with GRS and our position as a leading solar solutions provider in Australia.”

About VivoPower

VivoPower is an international solar and critical power services company, providing critical energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions to a diverse range of commercial and industrial customers, including the development, construction, and sale of photovoltaic solar projects.

About J.A. Martin

J.A. Martin is a wholly-owned subsidiary of VivoPower in Australia. Founded in 1968, J.A. Martin specialises in delivering industrial electrical engineering and power services, including solar engineering design, procurement and construction (EPC).

About GRS

GRS is a company specialized in the construction of photovoltaic plants and their connection to the grid, with a great international projection and operating in the five continents. With more than 14 years of experience and 97 plants operating worldwide, our services and solutions guarantee the viability of any installation. Recently, we have reached 2GW of installed power with projects as relevant as one of the largest photovoltaic plants in the world, built in the Middle East and North Africa region; two of the largest solar plants in South Africa; the largest solar park in Panama in operation; or one of the largest plants built in Australia. Our business strategy, which consists of developing, building and operating small and large-scale projects, adapting ourselves to the needs, has allowed us to reach an optimum level of excellence to continue growing as one of the leading EPC contractors at an international level.

