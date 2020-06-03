Bagsværd, Denmark, 3 June 2020 – On 11 May 2020, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 17 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 5 February 2020.



Under the programme, initiated 11 May 2020, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 2.6 billion in the period from 12 May 2020 to 4 August 2020.

Since the announcement as of 25 May 2020, the following transactions have been made:

Number of

B shares Average

purchase price Transaction

value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 735,000 323,772,399 25 May 2020 105,000 445.11 46,736,845 26 May 2020 105,000 441.88 46,397,437 27 May 2020 105,000 429.54 45,102,066 28 May 2020 105,000 434.77 45,650,725 29 May 2020 105,000 439.15 46,110,651 2 June 2020 105,000 432.43 45,405,164 Accumulated under the programme 1,365,000 599,175,287

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com .

Transactions related to Novo Nordisk’s incentive programmes have resulted in a net transfer from Novo Nordisk of 74 B shares in the period from 25 May 2020 to 2 June 2020. The shares in these transactions were not part of the Safe Harbour repurchase programme.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 15,446,945 B shares of DKK 0.20, corresponding to 0.7% of the share capital, as treasury shares. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,350,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 17 billion during a 12-month period beginning 5 February 2020. As of 2 June 2020, Novo Nordisk has since 5 February 2020 repurchased a total of 15,442,219 B shares at an average share price of DKK 424.16 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 6,549,963,255.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 43,100 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com , Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube .

Further information

Media: Anne Margrethe Hauge +45 4442 3450 amhg@novonordisk.com Ken Inchausti (US) +1 609 240 9429 kiau@novonordisk.com Investors: Daniel Muusmann Bohsen +45 3075 2175 dabo@novonordisk.com Valdemar Borum Svarrer +45 3079 0301 jvls@novonordisk.com Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk +45 3075 2253 arnd@novonordisk.com Mark Joseph Root +45 3079 4211 mjhr@novonordisk.com Kristoffer Due Berg (US) +1 609 235 2989 krdb@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 36/2020

Attachment