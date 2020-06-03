AS VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA (Registration No.: 40003031676, legal address: Cempu iela 13, Valmiera, LV-4201) (hereinafter – the Company) would like to announce that on June 2, 2020 P-D VALMIERA GLASS USA Corp. (hereinafter – the US Subsidiary) has closed Asset Purchase Agreement (hereinafter – the APA) by transferring its assets of Phase I and II operations in Dublin, Georgia, USA, to Saint-Gobain Adfors America, Inc.

As previously reported on March 3, 2020 the US Subsidiary signed an APA with Saint-Gobain Adfors America, Inc. to sell substantially all assets of its Phase I and Phase II operations, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the APA. The total cash purchase price is Seventeen Million Five Hundred Thousand Dollars (USD 17,500,000), plus additional consideration as set forth in the APA. The US subsidiary received full payment from contracting party on June 2, 2020 and the assets of P-D VALMIERA GLASS USA Corp. were handed over to Saint-Gobain Adfors America, Inc. the same day.

The announcement about the APA available here .



