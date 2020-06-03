|Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
|LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
|Net Asset Value
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02 June 2020
|£35.31m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 02 June 2020
|£35.31m
|Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):
|54,467,002
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 02 June 2020 was:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue * †
|64.82p
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue * †
|64.51p
|Ordinary share price
|53.50p
|Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)
|(17.47%)
|* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 02/06/2020
|† NAV quoted ex-div in respect of dividend of 1.6p per share payable on 3 July 2020
(subject to shareholder approval)
Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM