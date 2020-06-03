Learn more about our three levels of coverage and member-rich benefits, including one of the highest limits of liability in the industry.https://membercare.com/creditunions/vehicle-coverage/

Norcross, GA, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APCO Holdings, LLC announced the successful launch of MemberCare, a new brand of vehicle protection products that will be sold through credit unions. MemberCare offers credit unions the ability to provide additional value to their members by helping them protect their new and used-vehicle purchases with a vehicle service contract, among other vehicle protection benefits, through a hyper-focused and member-centric offering.

With over 11 million drivers protected and more than $4.5 billion paid in claims, MemberCare offers three unique levels of coverage so that credit unions can cater to each member’s specific needs, helping them protect their investment from unexpected repair costs, increasing their resale value and providing them the peace of mind if a breakdown does occur. In addition to the traditional vehicle service contract, MemberCare offers the option for road hazard tire and wheel coverage, key replacement, paintless dent repair, and windshield repair. Plus, every MemberCare contract comes with 24/7 emergency roadside assistance, substitute transportation, and trip interruption reimbursement.

MemberCare is the only vehicle protection brand to be named a Motor Trend® Recommended Best Buy in the credit union space. With this distinction, credit unions can be confident they are protecting their members by partnering with a provider committed to providing industry-leading protection products, unrivaled member service, and an exceptional claims experience.

APCO Holdings partnered with Allied Solutions, LLC., in late 2019 to be a distribution partner for MemberCare, Allied supports over 4,000 credit unions with more than 150 products and solutions. Allied chose APCO for its member-centric focus, and unparalleled reputation in the vehicle product protection segment, “APCO is a very vibrant, significant player in the marketplace who has taken the expertise and experience they have with their consumers and transitioned that into a customized product and solution for the credit union industry. ” said Pete Hilger, President & CEO, Allied Solutions.

“At APCO Holdings, our mission is not to write as many policies as we can. It’s to offer real value and reliable coverage—and to pay every legitimate claim with no hassle or delay,” said Brian Becker, Executive Vice President, APCO Holdings, LLC. “Allied Solutions recognized our alignment with the credit union movement and has given us the opportunity to bring our unparalleled track record and core values to market.”

Citing an Experian report that showed as many as one in four Americans had joined a credit union by 2017, Becker noted credit unions are adding members at an astonishing clip as they shift focus on direct lending — and looking for new ways to protect those members from undue financial distress in the process.

“MemberCare is a mission,” said Becker. “With the most modern protection benefits, a relentless focus on member experience, and a unique desire to be transparent with our partners, credit unions have ultimate peace of mind. Our purpose is the credit union’s member so we continually seek to align with the value and service levels expected by credit unions for their members.”

About APCO Holdings, LLC. (APCO)

APCO, established in 1984, is a leading marketer and administrator of extended vehicle service contracts, warranties and other related products sold primarily by automobile dealers located throughout the United States. APCO has expanded its offerings over the last decade to include market-leading video e-mail and service customer CRM technology, as well as leading-edge training for dealership sales and finance teams. The company markets its products using the EasyCare and GWC brands, as well as other private label automobile manufacturer brands, through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. EasyCare and GWC Warranty are the only “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” brands in the automotive aftermarket. For more information about the APCO Holdings family of brands, please visit apcoholdings.com.

About Allied Solutions, LLC

Allied Solutions is one of the largest providers of insurance, lending, and marketing products to financial institutions in the US. Allied Solutions uses technology-based products and services customized to meet the needs of 4,000 clients along with a portfolio of innovative products and services from a wide variety of providers. Allied Solutions maintains over 15 regional offices and service centers around the country and is a subsidiary of Securian Financial Group, Inc. Visit www.alliedsolutions.net to learn more.

Attachment

Ashley Braswell APCO Holdings, LLC. 6786151142 abraswell@membercare.com