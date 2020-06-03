Pune, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “ Breast Implants Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders), By Material (Silicone, Saline), By Procedure (Breast Augmentation, Breast Reconstruction), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” provides a comprehensive research study on the global market. The report offers valuable insights into the growth trends and market size during the forecast period. Key aspects such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been evaluated in this report. Competitive landscape of key players along with their growth strategies are discussed to help our readers get a clear picture of the market. The report enumerates details on different segments, in conjunction with their current and future projections.





Rising desire to look attractive and fit among women augments demand for breast implants procedures. As per the report, the global breast implants market was worth US$ USD 2.6 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 4.3 Billion by 2026. The market is likely to expand a CAGR of 6.7% between 2018 and 2026. As per a study by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, breast augmentation surgery with the help of implantation rose to 13% across the world between 2016 and 2027.

Technological advancements have revolutionized the breast implants market. Advancements in gummy bear breast implants and emergence of a minimally-invasive under-the-muscle breast enlargement are likely to fuel demand for breast implants.





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

With USD 1.0 Billion in 2018, Women in North America to Highly Prefer Breast Implant Products

North America is expected to hold dominance in the global breast implants market through the forecast years. A lead analyst at Fortune Business insights has said, “In 2018, the market was valued at USD 1.0 Billion and is likely to remain dominant due to the presence of several leading players in the region.” Favorable healthcare reimbursement policies aids expansion of the breast implants market growth in North America. As per the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the U.S. registered around 333,392 breast augmentation procedures in 2017. This shows that the demand for breast implants products is likely to increase in the U.S., thereby increasing the breast implants market size in North America. Women believe that breast implantation can boost their self-confidence and improve their body figure.

Other regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America are anticipated to register substantial growth during the forecast timeline.

AMSilk GmbH and POLYTECH to Initiate a Clinical Study on Silk-coated Silicone Breast Implant

Primarily, breast implants are made of saline and silicone. In addition to this, breast implants can be found in two shapes which include anatomical and round. Of these two products, silicone segment covered the maximum share in 2018. The increasing preference for silicone breast implants is the primary factor driving the segment’s growth. These type of implants are FDA approved for breast augmentation in women aged 22 years and above. It is important to visit a plastic surgeon and see if silicone breast implants are operating properly.

In 2018, AMSilk GmbH partnered with POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH to start a clinical study on silk-coated silicone breast implants called SILKline in Europe.





Eve 4.0, By GC Aesthetics to Offer Aid to Patients Across Europe and Brazil



The report profiles some of the leading players highlighting their landscape. These players are mentioned below:

Allergan

POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH

Mentor Worldwide LLC

Sientra, Inc.

CEREPLAS

GC Aesthetics

Establishment Labs S.A.

LABORATOIRES ARION

Of these, companies such as Allergan and Mentor Worldwide LLC are likely to lead the global breast implants market. Robust sale of breast implants in these two companies are likely to foster the breast implants market revenue. This, coupled with strategic collaborations, is another factor for their leading positions in the market. Moreover, Allergan’s acquisition of Keller Medical further strengthened the company’s position. Other companies are also putting efforts to stay ahead of the competition. For instance,

June 2019: GC Aesthetics launched a digital consultation solution (DCS) called Eve 4.0 in June 2019. This solution aims to offer aid to patients undergoing breast augmentation or reconstruction surgery in Brazil and Europe.

May 2019: The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery joined hands with RealSelf for initiating a clinical study on breast implants.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Number of Breast Augmentation Surgery - For Key Countries, 2018 Number of Breast Reconstruction Surgery - For Key Countries, 2018 Regulatory Scenario - For Key Countries New Product Launch Overview of Materials and Shape of Breast Implant Overview of Medical Tourism for breast augmentation Key industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Global Breast Implants Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Breast Implants Tissue Expanders Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Silicone Saline Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Procedure Breast Augmentation Breast Reconstruction Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!!!





