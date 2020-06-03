MCLEAN, Va., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D2M , the outcome-driven service and solution partner that serves enterprises across their Information Technology operations, announces today that it has new offerings to enhance its ability to optimize service lifecycle delivery and cost while accelerating its IT service automation engagements, using ServiceNow tools and resources.

D2M’s digital transformation and cognitive automation services play a leading role in arming CIOs and technology departments to confront ongoing pressure to optimize costs while delivering superior service quality that aligns seamlessly with larger business goals. These include:

End-to-end Service Management solutions , ranging from deployment, integration, consulting, and ongoing operations and maintenance to support clients through the full spectrum of organizational process to protect their investment and maximize returns.

, ranging from deployment, integration, consulting, and ongoing operations and maintenance to support clients through the full spectrum of organizational process to protect their investment and maximize returns. Greater operational optimization from automating key areas , such as business management, data center transformation, operations management, governance, risk, and compliance.

, such as business management, data center transformation, operations management, governance, risk, and compliance. Increased efficiency in operational processes, including end-to-end change management, request fulfillment, and enabling real-time data access, to enable enterprise to make strategic business decisions.

D2M’s new position in the ServiceNow Partner Program enables it to extend its focus and delivery capabilities in the service management area and the ability to expand on its motto, “Automation Everywhere” at the enterprise level.



“We are proud to announce our acceptance into the ServiceNow Partner Program,” said Rajiv Tandon, Vice President- Head of Business, D2M. “ServiceNow’s range of industry-leading products and implementation tools enable us to deliver even greater expertise and quality to our enterprise clients in their ongoing quest to navigate ways to drive top outcomes and optimize costs. Automation is at the core of all that we do at D2M, and we look forward to continuing to increase and expand our offerings and the results they deliver.”

About D2M

For more than 25 years, D2M, as part of DISYS, has delivered measurable results for its enterprise and quasi-government clients by building custom implementations to meet clients’ individual IT needs. In conjunction with product innovators and thought leaders, D2M continues to surpass the boundaries of technology and objective-based innovation. D2M is headquartered in McLean, VA, with more than 45 offices worldwide. For more information about D2M, visit www.d2mservices.com .