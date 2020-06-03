BROSSARD, Quebec, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues using advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces its strategic partnership agreement with Labtician Ophthalmics Inc. (“Labtician”), a leading Toronto-based surgical eye care products and equipment company with customers across Canada who need DIAGNOS’ AI solution to monitor ocular health in diabetic patients.



To increase its footprint and accelerate its growth, DIAGNOS has decided to work with organizations that are active in similar markets. This agreement will have the net effect of enabling access to new customers across Canada. As the world changes due to COVID-19, DIAGNOS needs to offer solutions that will help diabetic patients stay healthy. DIAGNOS’ CARA solution allows close monitoring of the effects of medications used against the coronavirus, as well as changes seen in retinal microcirculation. The impact of COVID-19 on the vascular network has recently been identified and started to be monitored. DIAGNOS intends to be part of the solution destined to help professionals in their day-to-day screening of their patients.

“I am pleased to be working with the team at Labtician. Labtician brings a level of expertise and contacts that complement the DIAGNOS team of professionals. The addition of a sales and marketing team at Labtician will increase our reach in the market. Our growth strategy is to create partnerships in countries we want to access without having to invest in a significant work force of our own. In addition to companies like Labtician, our model will be to partner with other institutions in aligned medical verticals, such as in the diabetes and vascular sectors. Labtician is the perfect example of a partner that works closely with Canadian ophthalmology professionals dedicated to treating the effects of diabetes on the eyes. By treating their retinopathy, ophthalmologists are making sure patients do not lose their vision,” explains Mr. André Larente, President of DIAGNOS.

Mr. Polydor Strouthos, President of Labtician Ophthalmics stated “We are pleased to be working with DIAGNOS in addressing growing needs in monitoring of diabetic and hypertensive patients. For over 60 years, we’ve been world leaders in innovative eye care products, solutions, and resources for eye care professionals and their patients. Through our extensive network in eye care, we commercialize our high-quality ophthalmology products as well as those of our forward-thinking partner companies, in Canada and worldwide. We help companies through the complexities and nuances of Canadian and international markets, from prelaunch assistance and obtaining regulatory approval, to securing commercialization, and distribution channels”.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly-traded Canadian corporation with a mission of early detection of critical health issues through the use of its Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) platform FLAIRE. Using the FLAIRE platform, DIAGNOS is able to build and further extend rapidly its applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s Artificial Intelligence image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer and easier to read.

CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening a large numbers of patients in real-time and has been cleared for commercialization by several regulatory authorities including Health Canada, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Union and other countries.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedar.com.

About Labtician

Labtician has evolved from a manufacturer of quality ophthalmic products for the global market to a specialized commercialization partner for the Canadian ophthalmic market. In our capacity as a commercialization partner we offer the “complete Canadian solution”. We are actively involved in the entire commercialization process from pre-launch, to launch and post-launch. This involves regulatory, market access, importation and distribution as well as sales and marketing activities. Internationally, we offer commercialization expertise through our global partners. Our diverse team of principled people will work with you every step of the way.

