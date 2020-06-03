Dublin, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Education Market: Analysis by Component (Hardware, Software, Service), End User (Academics, Corporate), End User Sub segments, by Region, by Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, COVID-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Education Market was valued at USD 372.05 Billion in the year 2019. Increasing number of schools and higher education institutions that have adopted smart devices in modern classrooms will significantly influence global smart education market growth in near future. The other factors driving the growth of the smart education market include the proliferation of connected devices in the education sector, adoption of eLearning solutions, and growing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in smart learning.



The global education industry is undergoing a significant transition, as primary and secondary school districts, colleges and universities, as well as governments, corporations and individuals around the world are increasingly recognizing the importance of using technology to more effectively provide information to educate students and other users.



Most governments around the world have temporarily closed educational institutions in an attempt to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. These nationwide closures are impacting over 91% of the world's student population. Several other countries have implemented localized closures impacting millions of additional learners. However, COVID-19 has created a new normal for the higher education sector, revolutionizing the online learning landscape, reshaping application processes, and refreshing crisis management strategies.



Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Smart Education Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Service).

The report assesses the Smart Education market by End User (Academics, Corporate).

The report assesses the Smart Education market by Academics Subsegment (K-12, Higher Education).

The report assesses the Smart Education market by Corporate Subsegment (SMEs, Large Enterprise, Government).

The Global Smart Education Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, U.K, China, Japan, India).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, Component and End User. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Boxlight Corp., Blackboard Inc., Cisco Systems, Pearson, Adobe Inc., Smart Technologies, Ellucian, Instructure Inc, Educomp Solutions Ltd, NIIT Limited, Saba Software Inc.

The report presents the analysis of Smart Education market for the historical period of 2015-2019 and the forecast period of 2020-2025.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations

2.1 Tapping Education Sector

2.2 Focus on Aggressive marketing of the products

2.3 Enable the m-Education Ecosystem



3. Smart Education Market: Product Overview



4. Global Smart Education Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, by Value, Year 2015-2019

4.2 Market Size, by Value, Year 2020-2025

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Smart Education Market

4.4 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook



5. Global Smart Education Market Segmentation, by Component

5.1 Global Smart Education Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Smart Education Market: by Component (2019 & 2025)

5.3 by Hardware-Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4 by Software-Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.5 by Service-Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Smart Education Market Segmentation, by End User

6.1 Global Smart Education Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Smart Education Market: by End User (2019 & 2025)

6.3 by Academics-Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.3.1 by Academics Subsegment (K-12 & Higher Education)-Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.4 by Corporate-Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.4.1 by Corporate Subsegment (SMEs, Large Enterprise, Government)-Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



7. Global Smart Education Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Smart Education Market: by Region (2019 & 2025)



8. Americas Smart Education Market: An Analysis

8.1 Americas Smart Education Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.2 Americas Economic and industrial Statistics

8.3 Americas Smart Education Market-Prominent Companies

8.4 Market Segmentation by Component (Hardware, Software & Service)

8.5 Market Segmentation by End User (Academics and Corporate)

8.6 Americas Smart Education Market: Country Analysis

8.7 Market Opportunity Chart of America Smart Education Market-by Country, by Value (Year-2025)

8.8 Competitive Scenario of America Smart Education: by Country (2019 & 2025)

8.9 United States Smart Education Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.10 United States Smart Education Market Segmentation by Component, by End User (2015-2025)

8.11 United States Economic and Industrial Statistics

8.12 Canada Smart Education Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.13 Canada Smart Education Market Segmentation by Component, by End User (2015-2025)

8.14 Canada Economic and Industrial Statistics

8.15 Mexico Smart Education Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.16 Mexico Smart Education Market Segmentation by Component, by End User (2015-2025)

8.17 Mexico Economic and Industrial Statistics

8.18 Brazil Smart Education Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

8.19 Brazil Smart Education Market Segmentation by Component, by End User (2015-2025)

8.20 Brazil Economic and Industrial Statistics



9. Europe Smart Education Market: An Analysis

9.1 Europe Smart Education Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.2 Europe Economic and industrial Statistics

9.3 Europe Smart Education Market-Prominent Companies

9.4 Market Segmentation by Component (Hardware, Software & Service)

9.5 Market Segmentation by End User (Academics and Corporate)

9.6 Europe Smart Education Market: Country Analysis

9.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Smart Education Market-by Country, by Value (Year-2025)

9.8 Competitive Scenario of Europe Smart Education: by Country (2019 & 2025)

9.9 Germany Smart Education Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.10 Germany Smart Education Market Segmentation by Component, by End User (2015-2025)

9.11 Germany Economic and Industrial Statistics

9.12 France Smart Education Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.13 France Smart Education Market Segmentation by Component, by End User (2015-2025)

9.14 France Economic and Industrial Statistics

9.15 United Kingdom Smart Education Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.16 United Kingdom Smart Education Market Segmentation by Component, by End User (2015-2025)

9.17 United Kingdom Economic and Industrial Statistics



10. Asia Pacific Smart Education Market: An Analysis

10.1 Asia Pacific Smart Education Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.2 Asia Pacific Economic and industrial Statistics

10.3 Asia Pacific Smart Education Market-Prominent Companies

10.4 Market Segmentation by Component (Hardware, Software & Service)

10.5 Market Segmentation by End User (Academics and Corporate)

10.6 Asia Pacific Smart Education Market: Country Analysis

10.7 Market Opportunity Chart of APAC Smart Education Market-by Country, by Value (Year-2025)

10.8 Competitive Scenario of APAC Smart Education: by Country (2019 & 2025)

10.9 China Smart Education Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.10 China Smart Education Market Segmentation by Component, by End User (2015-2025)

10.11 China Economic and Industrial Statistics

10.12 Japan Smart Education Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.13 Japan Smart Education Market Segmentation by Component, by End User (2015-2025)

10.14 Japan Economic and Industrial Statistics

10.15 India Smart Education Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.16 India Smart Education Market Segmentation by Component, by End User (2015-2025)

10.17 India Economic and Industrial Statistics



11. Global Smart Education Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Smart Education Market Drivers

11.2 Global Smart Education Market Restraints

11.3 Global Smart Education Market Trends



12. Market Attractiveness

12.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Smart Education Market-by Component (Year 2025)

12.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Smart Education Market-by End User (Year 2025)

12.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Smart Education Market-by Region, Year-2025)



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share of global leading companies

13.2 SWOT Analysis

13.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis



14. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

14.1 Boxlight Corp.

14.2 Blackboard Inc.

14.3 Cisco Systems

14.4 Pearson

14.5 Adobe Inc.

14.6 Smart Technologies Inc.

14.7 Ellucian

14.8 Instructure, Inc

14.9 Educomp Solutions Ltd

14.10 NIIT Limited

14.11 Saba Software Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g8rt2s

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900