SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR ONWARD LENDING 2020-06-05

Transaction type: SEK Credit Tender date: 2020-06-05 Time for submission of bids: 10.00-10.30 (CEST) Payment date: 2020-06-09 Final repayment date 2022-06-09 Offered volume: 50 bn SEK Minimum bid amount: 10 mln SEK Maximum bid amount: 12.5 bn SEK Maximum number of bids from each participant: 1 Interest rate: 0.00 % Supplemental interest rate

0.20 percentage points



ALL APPROVED COUNTERPARTIES ARE INVITED TO SUBMIT VOLUME BIDS TO THE RIKSBANK (46-8-6966970) BY 10.30 ON JUNE 5 2020, AT THE LATEST.





ON JUNE 5 2020, AT THE LATEST.

Result of the auction will be published at 11.00 (CEST) on Tender date.

Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se








