Luxembourg – 03 June 2020 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announced today the award of a major(1) contract by SSE Renewables for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the foundations and inter array cables for the Seagreen Offshore Wind Farm project, 27km offshore Scotland. The Seagreen development will be a 1,075MW offshore wind farm, comprising 114 wind turbines located off the east coast of Scotland.

Seaway 7, the Renewables business unit of Subsea 7, will manage the EPCI of the 114 wind turbine generator foundations and approximately 300km of associated inter array cables. The agreement will immediately secure 30 jobs within Seaway 7’s Aberdeen office where the EPCI contract will be managed, with this number expected to reach around 50 jobs at the peak of activity.

John Hill, Seagreen Project Director, said: “Seaway 7 brings a wealth of offshore wind knowledge and expertise and we are pleased to welcome them and their Aberdeen team to Seagreen.”

Steph McNeill, Executive Vice President – Renewables at Seaway 7, said: “We are looking forward to continuing our successful collaborative relationship with SSE Renewables as we help construct Seagreen. We have been active in the UK Renewables sector for over a decade and are very pleased to continue to support the ongoing energy transition in the UK. The Seagreen project will be managed from our Seaway 7 office in Aberdeen, bringing our offshore wind expertise to the largest offshore wind project in Scotland.”

(1) Subsea 7 defines a major contract as being over USD 750 million.

Subsea 7’s Renewables business unit is an experienced partner for the delivery of offshore wind farm projects and specialist heavy lifting and cable installation services, operating under the Seaway 7 brand.

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Bors (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

