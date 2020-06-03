NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

June 3, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. EEST

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Nuard Ventures Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Hiitola Kalle

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200603083835_2

Transaction date: 2020-06-01

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 12 Unit price: 1.21 EUR

(2): Volume: 2,259 Unit price: 1.2 EUR

(3): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 1.195 EUR

(4): Volume: 2,500 Unit price: 1.185 EUR

(5): Volume: 2,964 Unit price: 1.18 EUR

(6): Volume: 1,500 Unit price: 1.175 EUR

(7): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 1.17 EUR

(8): Volume: 900 Unit price: 1.16 EUR

(9): Volume: 800 Unit price: 1.155 EUR

(10): Volume: 7,000 Unit price: 1.15 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(10): Volume: 27,935 Volume weighted average price: 1.17383 EUR