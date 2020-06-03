NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
June 3, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. EEST
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Nuard Ventures Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Hiitola Kalle
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Next Games Oyj
LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200603083835_2
Transaction date: 2020-06-01
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000233267
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 12 Unit price: 1.21 EUR
(2): Volume: 2,259 Unit price: 1.2 EUR
(3): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 1.195 EUR
(4): Volume: 2,500 Unit price: 1.185 EUR
(5): Volume: 2,964 Unit price: 1.18 EUR
(6): Volume: 1,500 Unit price: 1.175 EUR
(7): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 1.17 EUR
(8): Volume: 900 Unit price: 1.16 EUR
(9): Volume: 800 Unit price: 1.155 EUR
(10): Volume: 7,000 Unit price: 1.15 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(10): Volume: 27,935 Volume weighted average price: 1.17383 EUR
Next Games Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
