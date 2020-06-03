Based on a petition from PWT Holding A/S in restructuring, the bailiff's court has taken PWT Holding A/S in restructuring under bankruptcy, and the bonds issued by PWT Holding A/S, now under bankruptcy, with ISIN: DK0030405188 have been delisted by Nasdaq Stockholm.

For further information, please contact

PWT Holding A/S in restructuring

Ole Koch Hansen, CEO

Telephone: +45 40444130

E-mail: ole@pwtgroup.dk

Claus Back Nielsen, CFO

Telephone: +45 25434611

E-mail: cbn@pwtgroup.dk

Information: This information is information that PWT Holding A/S in restructuring is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 17,22 on 3 June 2020.

