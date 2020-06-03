Based on a petition from PWT Holding A/S in restructuring, the bailiff's court has taken PWT Holding A/S in restructuring under bankruptcy, and the bonds issued by PWT Holding A/S, now under bankruptcy, with ISIN: DK0030405188 have been delisted by Nasdaq Stockholm.
For further information, please contact
PWT Holding A/S in restructuring
Ole Koch Hansen, CEO
Telephone: +45 40444130
E-mail: ole@pwtgroup.dk
Claus Back Nielsen, CFO
Telephone: +45 25434611
E-mail: cbn@pwtgroup.dk
Information: This information is information that PWT Holding A/S in restructuring is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 17,22 on 3 June 2020.
Attachment
PWT Holding A/S
Aalborg SV, DENMARK
Selskabsmeddelelse (EN) - Afnotering af obligation - PWT Holding AS (2020-06-03)FILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: