ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC
LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16
At an Annual General Meeting of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 3 June 2020, the following resolutions were passed:
|Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)
|Against
|Withheld
|No
|Description
|Votes
|% Votes Cast
|Votes
|% Votes Cast
|Votes
|1
|To Receive the Report and Accounts
|6,341,601
|99.49%
|32,482
|0.51%
|10,655
|2
|Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Policy
|5,958,051
|95.64%
|271,582
|4.36%
|134,516
|3
|Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report
|5,949,780
|95.28%
|294,982
|4.72%
|139,976
|4
|Re-Elect Dr. Neil Cross as a Director of the Company
|6,210,215
|98.12%
|119,226
|1.88%
|55,297
|5
|Re-Elect Robin Archibald as a Director of the Company
|6,259,675
|98.45%
|98,831
|1.55%
|26,232
|6
|Re-Elect Mary Anne Cordeiro as a Director of the Company
|6,250,825
|98.62%
|87,189
|1.38%
|46,724
|7
|Re-Elect Modwenna Rees-Mogg as a Director of the Company
|6,048,660
|95.47%
|287,268
|4.53%
|48,810
|8
|Re-Elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company
|6,181,970
|98.01%
|125,482
|1.99%
|77,286
|9
|Re-Appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company
|6,281,208
|98.83%
|74,317
|1.17%
|29,213
|10
|Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration
|6,302,011
|98.96%
|66,234
|1.04%
|16,493
|11
|Authority to Allot Shares
|6,177,477
|96.89%
|198,414
|3.11%
|8,847
|12
|Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights
|5,805,502
|93.12%
|428,951
|6.88%
|150,285
|13
|Market Purchases of Own Shares
|6,250,678
|98.11%
|120,488
|1.89%
|8,847
Resolution numbers 1 to 11 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 12 and 13 were passed as Special resolutions.
Answers to the questions we received from shareholders and a results presentation by the Manager will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AATG.
3 June 2020
For further information please contact:
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 0207 601 1850
AATGChair@albion.capital
Albion Technology & General VCT PLC - Ordinary Shares
London, UNITED KINGDOM