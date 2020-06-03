ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

At an Annual General Meeting of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 3 June 2020, the following resolutions were passed:

  Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)AgainstWithheld
NoDescriptionVotes% Votes CastVotes% Votes CastVotes
1To Receive the Report and Accounts6,341,60199.49%32,4820.51%10,655
2Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Policy5,958,05195.64%271,5824.36%134,516
3Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report5,949,78095.28%294,9824.72%139,976
4Re-Elect Dr. Neil Cross as a Director of the Company6,210,21598.12%119,2261.88%55,297
5Re-Elect Robin Archibald as a Director of the Company6,259,67598.45%98,8311.55%26,232
6Re-Elect Mary Anne Cordeiro as a Director of the Company6,250,82598.62%87,1891.38%46,724
7Re-Elect Modwenna Rees-Mogg as a Director of the Company 6,048,66095.47%287,2684.53%48,810
8Re-Elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company 6,181,97098.01%125,4821.99%77,286
9Re-Appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company6,281,20898.83%74,3171.17%29,213
10Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration6,302,01198.96%66,2341.04%16,493
11Authority to Allot Shares6,177,47796.89%198,4143.11%8,847
12Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights5,805,50293.12%428,9516.88%150,285
13Market Purchases of Own Shares6,250,67898.11%120,4881.89%8,847

Resolution numbers 1 to 11 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 12 and 13 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions we received from shareholders and a results presentation by the Manager will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AATG.

3 June 2020

For further information please contact:
Albion Capital Group LLP
Tel: 0207 601 1850
AATGChair@albion.capital