ALBION TECHNOLOGY & GENERAL VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800TKJUY376H3KN16

At an Annual General Meeting of Albion Technology & General VCT PLC, duly convened and held at 1 Benjamin Street, London EC1M 5QL on 3 June 2020, the following resolutions were passed:

Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion) Against Withheld No Description Votes % Votes Cast Votes % Votes Cast Votes 1 To Receive the Report and Accounts 6,341,601 99.49% 32,482 0.51% 10,655 2 Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Policy 5,958,051 95.64% 271,582 4.36% 134,516 3 Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report 5,949,780 95.28% 294,982 4.72% 139,976 4 Re-Elect Dr. Neil Cross as a Director of the Company 6,210,215 98.12% 119,226 1.88% 55,297 5 Re-Elect Robin Archibald as a Director of the Company 6,259,675 98.45% 98,831 1.55% 26,232 6 Re-Elect Mary Anne Cordeiro as a Director of the Company 6,250,825 98.62% 87,189 1.38% 46,724 7 Re-Elect Modwenna Rees-Mogg as a Director of the Company 6,048,660 95.47% 287,268 4.53% 48,810 8 Re-Elect Patrick Reeve as a Director of the Company 6,181,970 98.01% 125,482 1.99% 77,286 9 Re-Appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company 6,281,208 98.83% 74,317 1.17% 29,213 10 Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration 6,302,011 98.96% 66,234 1.04% 16,493 11 Authority to Allot Shares 6,177,477 96.89% 198,414 3.11% 8,847 12 Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights 5,805,502 93.12% 428,951 6.88% 150,285 13 Market Purchases of Own Shares 6,250,678 98.11% 120,488 1.89% 8,847

Resolution numbers 1 to 11 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 12 and 13 were passed as Special resolutions.

Answers to the questions we received from shareholders and a results presentation by the Manager will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/AATG .

3 June 2020