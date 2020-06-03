Kitchener, Waterloo, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that it is partnering with Integrity Advocate, the next evolution of proctoring technology, to support academic integrity in online learning.

Integrity Advocate is an application and a service that verifies learners’ identity, monitors training participation and proctors online examinations across all devices/browsers and without the requirement of a high speed internet connection. Through unique biometric ID verification & AI assisted participation monitoring, Integrity Advocate makes sure that students, employees and contractors receive and retain critical information during their online learning experience while protecting program integrity and learner privacy. Integrity Advocate’s applications and services also verify student identity and makes sure that required course work is completed in full.

D2L will integrate Integrity Advocate’s proctoring and other features into Brightspace for clients who wish to use it to monitor student progress.

“We’re committed to making online learning the best experience it can possibly be,” says Scott Dellinger, Chief Technology Officer at Integrity Advocate. “We’ve developed an incredibly powerful suite of digital tools that support the integrity of online learning, which is more important than ever with so much learning happening remotely as a result of COVID-19. We’re incredibly excited to partner with D2L, who shares our passion for making online learning responsive, reliable and easy to use. They’re also the maker of the best learning platform in the world, which we’re thrilled to now help make even better.”

“We were looking for an online learning integrity solution to offer for our corporate and educational clients, and it was quickly apparent that Integrity Advocate was the ideal partner,” says John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “The need for a solution that could meet both D2L and client needs for learning integrity, privacy protection and reduced administration/support is long overdue. Integrity Advocate’s suite of industry-leading tools in tandem with D2L now provides the much-needed assistance that organizations need to pivot quickly and address the demands of COVID-19.”





ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .

ABOUT INTEGRITY ADVOCATE

Integrity Advocate is a privacy company providing identity verification, participation monitoring and examination proctoring for online training events. Human reviewers assisted by artificial intelligence and biometric technology are able to monitor the learning environment and the learner while providing the highest level of privacy protection, for both the learner and the utilizing organization. Integrity Advocate provides both their patented technology and an on-demand service that not only captures the learning event but also reviews the event so that utilizing institutions are free from ongoing administration obligations. Services are available on-demand 24/7/365, across all current browsers, on desktops, laptops, tablets and phones and without the need for a user install.

