New York, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing prevalence of infectious diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Market Size – USD 2.56 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.3%, Market Trends – Rising demand for safe drinking water, especially in the APAC region

New York, June 03, 2020 - The global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market is expected to reach USD 6.06 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Ultraviolet disinfection equipment is an extremely effective method to kill Infectious diseases causing pathogenic microorganisms, including viruses, bacteria, fungi, or parasites. The diseases may be contracted, indirectly or directly, from one individual to another. According to WHO, infectious diseases account for the death of more than 17 million people every year. Approximately 50,000 male and female populations die every day, owing to infectious diseases. Several nations are facing huge losses in terms of lost income (in foreign currency) from tourism and food trade due to epidemics of plague, and cholera, among others. All these factors are causative of the rising demand for ultraviolet disinfection equipment.

Ultraviolet disinfection equipment plays an indispensable role in fighting microbial contamination in water. Nevertheless, proper exposure of microbes to UV-C light is required for effective disinfection of water. This equipment finds usage in a variety of applications extending from the purification of drinking water in residential homes to disinfection of water supply of whole town/city to wastewater treatment in the industries. Ultraviolet treatment for water is considered as a safer and cost-efficient way to decontaminate water for industrial purposes.

However, high costs associated with the equipment may hamper the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact

On March 11, 2020, the WHO (World Health Organization) confirmed that an outbreak of the disease COVID-19 had extended to the level of a world pandemic. Showing worries with "the upsetting levels of severity and spread," the WHO urged the governments across the globe to take aggressive and urgent action to curb the spread of the deadly virus through the use of products such as ultraviolet disinfection equipment, especially in the hospitals and other places where COVID-19 patients are being treated.

The UVD-Robots developed by Blue Ocean Robotics operate autonomously and move around COVID-19 patients' operating theatres and rooms, covering crucial surfaces with the virus and bacteria-killing UV light.

Further key findings from the report suggest

By component, the reactor chamber held a significant market size in 2019. The reactor chamber is the component of the system that physically contains the UV lamp and sleeve, along with controlling the water flow through the system. There are various kinds of reactors present, including axial or boot shape, and reactors are available with ports in different kinds of sizes based on the model and the rate of flow the system is meant to serve.

By application, surface disinfection is likely to grow at the fastest rate of 12.3% in the forecast period. Infections acquired in hospitals and healthcare places are a significant cause of avertible death across the globe. The physical environment plays a crucial in role in the transmission of disease, and novel technologies are being presented into healthcare facilities to decrease the environmental route of transmission of disease. Ultraviolet surface disinfection is considered to be one of the new technologies with substantial potential.

By end-users, municipal contributed to the largest market share in 2019 and is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of 11.8% in the forecast period. The safety issues linked with the dependence on chlorination and enhancement in UV technology, has led to UV technology witnessing surging adoption in municipal water treatment systems.

The market in the North American region contributed to the largest market share in 2019 and is likely to grow at a rate of 10.8% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the region is owing to the increased usage of ultraviolet disinfection in water and wastewater treatment plants, as well as the food & beverage industries.

Key participants include Trojan Technologies, American Ultraviolet, Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation, Halma PLC, Xylem Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Advanced UV Inc., Atlantium Technologies Ltd., and Hoenle AG, among others.

In September 2019, Xylem, a leading market player, launched a new line of Wedeco Acton PE ultraviolet (UV) disinfection systems for use in saltwater and harsh water systems. The system is meant for use in aquaria, aquaculture farms, zoos, well boats, saltwater thermal pools, and alike saltwater surroundings.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market on the basis of component, application, end-users, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

UV Lamps

Quartz Sleeves

Reactor Chambers

Controller Units

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Water Treatment

Wastewater Treatment

Air Disinfection

Process Water Disinfection

Surface Disinfection

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Residential

Commercial

Municipal

Industrial

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

MEA

