​​​Launch of Travel Database Providing A Free Consolidated Data Source of Travel Restrictions for Travelers



DUSSELDORF, GERMANY – June 03, 2020 - The COVID-19 pandemic prompted wide-sweeping shutdowns across the world. Now, as parts of the world start to relax measures on travel and businesses, the travel industry is left looking across multiple sources to find accurate information on social and travel restrictions, leaving travelers with disparate information around what to expect when looking to book travel. To help with this, trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) and Booking.com (NASDAQ: BKNG) joined forces to form a COVID Travel Alliance, along with Barcelo Hotels, Eurowings, FlixMobility, Iberostar Hotels, KLM and Radisson Hotel Group, to launch a free database providing the travel industry with a single consolidated data source for travelers with all of the up-to date global news related to restrictions.

​​The COVID Travel Database, a project to support the local tourism industry, provides accessible data free of charge, creating a resource for consumers and enabling travel institutions and companies to deliver the information to their users across their own products (websites, apps, etc.) regarding any given restrictions for a chosen destination. Information includes any relevant restrictions on entry, accommodations, and the level of open activities at the destination.

“We know people want to travel again, and we want to help them do it safely and armed with the information they need to make the right choices,” said Andrea D’Amico, Managing Director for Booking.com, EMEA. “It’s important that the industry comes together to help support the global travel ecosystem emerge from this crisis, and we hope that by working together, this database will serve as a key resource to help Europeans travel safely.”

​​

​​“Bringing back tourism requires trust, and in order for the industry to reopen safely and successfully, it is important that accurate information on the easing of restrictions is clear and easy to find,” said Axel Hefer, trivago Chief Executive Officer. “As destinations where businesses and attractions are opening, restrictions vary from country to country and even city to city. We are all in this together. By working together, our intention is that the database helps support the travel industry as it moves through an unprecedented challenge and bring confidence to travelers looking for accurate information.”​

​​​​How it works

The COVID Travel Database is a dataset aggregating up to date information at a country, state and region level on travel restrictions at a destination and origin level, along with information on hotels, bars, restaurants and other local activities.

Destination Marketing Organisations (DMO’s) are encouraged to also submit accurate up-to-date information via contribute@covidtravelalliance.com

​​

​​​​Interested parties can find the database here: https://covidtravelalliance.com/



Please note the content on this website is not exhaustive and is solely provided to assist visitors of this website at this time of disruption on an “AS IS” basis. Information is subject to change without prior notice and at the sole discretion of the subject contributors to this website. Given the rapidly evolving nature of the COVID-19 situation and the contributors to this website’s response to it, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of the information in these sites and cannot accept any liability for any errors or omissions nor can you, in your capacity as a visitor of this website, derive any rights from it.