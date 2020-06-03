This announcement and the information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any jurisdiction in which such publication or distribution is unlawful. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities in United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which it would be unlawful to do so. Any failure to comply with this may constitute a violation of US, Canadian, Australian or Japanese securities laws or the securities laws of other states as the case may be. Any securities described herein may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration; any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the company that will contain detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

At today’s extraordinary general meeting, the following resolutions were approved in accordance with the proposals set out in the notice to convene the extraordinary general meeting in company announcement 19.23 and in company announcement 20.02 regarding the terms of the proposed rights issue:



Approval of a reduction of the nominal value of the company’s shares from DKK 10 to DKK 5, corresponding to a total share capital reduction from nominally DKK 409,240,290 to nominally DKK 204,620,145.

Approval of a rights issue by a share capital increase by nominally DKK 409,240,290 from nominally DKK 204,620,145 to nominally DKK 613,860,435 with pre-emptive subscription rights for the company’s existing shareholders. The rights issue will be effected at a subscription ratio of 2:1 (1 existing share would give the right to subscribe for 2 new shares) and at a subscription price per new share of DKK 5. With regard to the expected timetable for the rights issue, reference is made to company announcement 19.23.

Repeal of the existing authorisations to issue new shares in article 4, section 4-7 of the Articles of Association.

The general meeting adopted the following amendments to the company’s Articles of Association, all of which are subject to completion of the rights issue:

“Article 4, section 1. The share capital of the company amounts to DKK 613,860,435. The share capital is fully paid up”.

“Article 4, section 3. The nominal value of each share is DKK 0.1 or multiples thereof.”

“Article 7, section 2. At general meetings, each share amount of DKK 0.1 shall carry one vote.”



Juha Christen Christensen Kristian Teär

Chairman CEO

