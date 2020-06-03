New York, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Adult Diaper Market 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02840417/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on adult diaper market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The market is driven by the growing awareness and adoption among developing regions and increase in number of patients with incontinence, and product innovations.

The adult diaper market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The adult diaper market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Adult diaper pads

• Adult diaper pants

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growth in elderly population as one of the prime reasons driving the adult diaper market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Adult diaper market sizing

• Adult diaper market forecast

• Adult diaper market industry analysis"





