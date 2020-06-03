TORONTO, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pontus Water Lentils Ltd. (“Pontus”), a Canadian agritech company that specializes in aquaponics farms and the sustainable production of organic, bio-secure plant-based proteins, today announced the launch of its $2.25 million private placement offering on DealSquare . Powered by NEO technology, DealSquare is a joint initiative between Silver Maple Ventures and NEO to make private markets more accessible and efficient.



Founded in 2018, Pontus owns trademarked innovative technology and has the expertise to build and operate aquaponics farms based on extensive research and development. Aquaponics is a farming technique that combines hydroponics (plants grown in water) with aquaculture (fish farming) to create a symbiotic relationship that is environmentally friendly, returns a high (and fast) yield, and requires little to no chemical usage.

“Our plans for growth are aggressive, and we wanted the ability to reach out and introduce Pontus to brokers from across the country,” explains Connor Yuen, CEO of Pontus. “DealSquare gives us the exposure and support we were looking for.”

With the funds raised through this private placement, Pontus plans to build its own aquaponics farm in Vancouver, utilizing AI and machine learning to harvest plant crops every 24 hours, using 95% less water than traditional agriculture, and operating with a near-zero carbon footprint. They will farm water lentils and Rainbow Trout.

“Major players across the globe are hedging against or preparing for the decline of demand for animal products by investing in companies that are operating in the alternative protein space,” says Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, Founder of Silver Maple Ventures (“SMV”) and Managing Director of DealSquare. “Pontus has developed an innovative and sustainable protein technology and aquaponic farming solution. The listing of Pontus on DealSquare opens up this venture capital investment opportunity to dealers, advisors and their client investors.”

Launched in 2019, DealSquare is a fully digitized private placement platform that gives registered users the ability to efficiently post, analyze, share, and subscribe to private market deals. Using proprietary technology developed by NEO and SMV, DealSquare facilitates efficient investment processing and deal closing.

“Pontus has developed a unique and valuable expertise in an industry that shows great promise,” says Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. “By listing on DealSquare, they’ll gain that highly sought-after exposure to raise capital for their continued growth, while offering up a unique investment opportunity in an automated and streamlined process.”

To view Pontus’ private placement offering on DealSquare, click here . The Pontus ticker is available under GREEN on existing advisory order entry systems.

About Pontus

Pontus Water Lentils Ltd. was founded in 2018 and is a B.C.-based agritech company. Pontus specializes in aquaponic farming through the Closed Environment Vertical Aquaponics System™ to create sustainable, non-GMO, bio-secure plant-based protein products.

About DealSquare

A joint initiative between NEO and Silver Maple Ventures, DealSquare, is Canada’s first centralized dealer platform for private placements, digitally connecting capital-raisers to investment dealers, their advisory networks, and their investors. With the complete roll-out of the platform in early 2020, DealSquare supports the entire private placement process: capital raisers publish their private placement opportunities; dealers complete their due diligence; and advisors electronically subscribe to a deal, with exempt securities seamlessly integrated into client accounts and back office systems utilizing NEO technology.

About NEO

NEO is a group of established fintech companies that provide capital markets infrastructure designed for and led by the industry. NEO’s competitive drive, innovation, and advocacy enable change for the better. The NEO Exchange is a progressive stock exchange that brings together investors and capital raisers within a fair, efficient, and service-oriented environment; and DealSquare, powered by NEO technology, is a platform that enables the distribution of financial assets not listed on a stock exchange in a way that saves costs, reduces operational risks, and improves the investor experience.

About Silver Maple Ventures

Silver Maple Ventures Inc. (“SMV”) is an exempt market dealer and holding company of FrontFundr Financial Services Inc. (“FrontFundr”) and DealSquare Technologies Inc. (“DealSquare”). With offices in Toronto and Vancouver, the SMV team are national leaders in the private capital markets, developing and operating two fintech platforms to provide access to private markets in Canada and simplify the transaction process.

