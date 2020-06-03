BENSALEM, Pa., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ITHUF )

Class Period: May 14, 2018 - April 6, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 15, 2020

The complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose that they had the ability to withhold use of the interest payment escrow or that the interest escrow payment was exhausted, diminished, or otherwise unavailable to satisfy the Company's March 31, 2020 interest payment obligations.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ )

Class Period: March 29, 2018 - April 7, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 15, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) iQIYI inflated its revenue figures; (2) iQIYI inflated its user numbers; (3) iQIYI inflated its expenses to cover up other fraud; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GSX )

Class Period: June 6, 2019 - April 13, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 16, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (i) that GSX overstated its profitability, revenue, student enrollment figures, teacher qualifications, and teacher selection process; (ii) that the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial results; and (iii) that as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Akazoo S.A. (NASDAQ: SONG )

Class Period: September 11, 2019 - April 20, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 23, 2020

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Akazoo overstated its revenue, profits, and cash holdings; (2) that Akazoo holds significantly lesser music distribution rights than it has stated and implied; (3) that as opposed to Akazoo’s continued statements, it does not operate in 25 countries; (4) that Akazoo has a significantly smaller user base than it states; (5) that Akazoo has closed its headquarters and other offices around the world; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

