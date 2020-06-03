Issy les Moulineaux, 3 June 2020

SFIL has decided to issue on 5 June 2020 – USD 1 250 000 000 Fixed Rate Notes due 5 June 2023.

The dealer of the issue is named as stabilizing manager in the applicable Final terms.

The Base Prospectus dated 19 May 2020 relating to the Euro Medium Term Notes Programme approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers is available on the website of the issuer (www.sfil.fr), at the registered office of the issuer: 1-3 rue du Passeur de Boulogne - 92130 Issy Les Moulineaux Cedex, France, and at the office of the paying agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org), at the office of the issuer and at the office of the paying agent.

