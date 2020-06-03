SAN DIEGO, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEOVOLTA INC. (OTCQB: NEOV) – Tigo Energy , a Silicon Valley based global leader in optimization and monitoring solutions for solar panel arrays, has announced the compatibility of its DC-to-DC systems with the NeoVolta NV14 home solar battery . On April 22, 2020, Tigo certified that four of its products performed seamlessly with the NV14 in standard testing environments: the TS4-O and TS4-A-O optimization modules and the TS4-S and TS4-A-S rapid shutdown and monitoring modules.



Tigo’s smart technologies track solar production and boost the performance and efficiency of a DC solar array. Its UL-certified rapid shutdown solutions reduce electrical shock hazards for emergency responders.

Like Tigo, San Diego based NeoVolta delivers safety and high performance. The NV14 home solar storage system has a higher capacity (14.4 kilowatt-hours) and discharges more power (7.7 kilowatts) than most competitors in its class. Its advanced battery chemistry uses lithium iron phosphate, which has been proven to be safer, cleaner, and longer-lasting than ordinary lithium ion. For its high capacity and safe, long-lasting battery, the NV14 was named one of Solar Power World’s Top Solar Storage Products for 2019 .

NeoVolta batteries can be installed with any residential solar system, AC or DC. However, installing a battery with DC solar is 11% to 20% more efficient than pairing it with AC solar, which requires multiple stages of power conversion. Over ten years, this translates to approximately $3,000 in efficiency savings. Also, AC solar costs between $3,000–$4,000 to install. For a DC installation with Tigo’s rapid shutdown and optimization modules, that cost is approximately $1,200, for an additional savings of $1,800–$2,800.

“Tigo is one of the most trusted names in PV technology, so this is a very important certification for us,” said NeoVolta CEO Brent Willson. “Because the NeoVolta NV14 storage system is compatible with Tigo’s DC optimization and monitoring modules, homeowners who combine the two will enjoy many years of peak performance, savings, and safety.”

About NeoVolta - NeoVolta designs, develops and manufactures utility-bill reducing residential energy storage batteries capable of powering your home even when the grid goes down. With a focus on safer Lithium-Iron Phosphate chemistry, the NV14 is equipped with a solar rechargeable 14.4 kWh battery, a 7,680-Watt inverter and a web-based energy management system with 24/7 monitoring. By storing energy instead of sending it back to the grid, consumers can protect themselves against blackouts, avoid expensive peak demand electricity rates charged by utility companies when solar panels aren’t producing, and get one step closer to grid independence.

Forward-Looking Statements: Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the future performance, reliability and safety of NeoVolta’s NV14 storage system. Although NeoVolta believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. NeoVolta has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under the "Risk Factors" section of NeoVolta’s Form 1-A filing filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. NeoVolta undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

