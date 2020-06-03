WALDORF, Md., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Bank of the Chesapeake kicks off their annual Calendar Contest, inviting community members to submit their photographs to help fill their 2021 community calendar. This year’s theme is “Celebrating 70 Years.” Photos can be submitted representing the community through the years, including landscapes, animals, local businesses and more. Photos will be selected by the Bank and community voting to fill the Bank’s 2021 calendar.



“Since our founding in 1950, we have been proud to serve our community, friends and neighbors. Over the past 70 years, our community has grown, changed and thrived. Help us take a trip down memory lane with your photos from years past,” said Diane Hicks, Senior Vice President, Director of Marketing and Communications at Community Bank of the Chesapeake. “Share your photos from all seasons and decades – from past to present.”

Photo submissions are accepted June 1, 2020 through July 31, 2020. Community members wishing to enter the contest should email a digital copy of their photo to cusicks@cbtc.com or mail a copy to CBTC, Attn: Marketing, P.O. Box 38, Waldorf, MD 20604. Photos are preferred to be landscape-oriented and a minimum of 300 dpi. Each photo submitted must also include a signed release form in order to be accepted.

At the end of the submission period, the community will have the opportunity to vote for their favorites, a “People’s Choice” photo and cover photo. Visit Community Bank’s Facebook page @cbtcconnects to stay up-to-date on calendar voting.

Complete contest rules and copies of the required release form can be found on the Bank’s website, cbtc.com . The contest is open to both customers and non-customers of Community Bank of the Chesapeake. If you have any questions about the contest, please contact Stefanie at cusicks@cbtc.com or 240-427-1048.

Headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland, Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a full-service commercial bank, with assets over $1.7 billion. Through its 12 banking centers and four dedicated commercial lending centers, Community Bank of the Chesapeake offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Community Bank of the Chesapeake is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCFC). More information about Community Bank of the Chesapeake can be found at www.cbtc.com .

