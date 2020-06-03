Portland, OR, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research,the 5 major aquaculture market generated $62.5 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $87.6 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2025.The report offers anextensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top impacting factors, business performance, top investment pocket, and industrial roadmap.

Rise in fish production to meet food supply, technological advancements in the field of aquaculture, and rise in protein demand fromlivestock and fisheries across the globedrive the growth of the 5 major aquaculture market. However, rise in temperature and water pollutionhinder the market growth. On the other hand, evolution in inland fishing and use of sustainable technology in aquaculturecreate new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Sample Copy Of Report@https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6065

Covid-19 scenario:

The aquaculture products are majorly depending on the international trade. Therefore, the restrictions on the trade during global lockdown reduce its demand. Moreover, it causes disruptions in supply.

The sea food processing sector hasalso been impacted negatively due to the decrease in the demand for seafood across the globe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the 5 major aquaculturemarket based onfish typeand region.

Enquire About 5 Major Aquaculture market@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6065

Based on fish type, the salmon segment contributed to the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-fifth of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, thetilapia segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on region, Chinacontributed the highest share, accounting for nearly half of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition,the same region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2025. However, Japan is expected to grow at the CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |



Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-446-1141 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research/