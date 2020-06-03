New York, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surfactants Market 2020-2024 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01556766/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on surfactants market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for personal care products and growing demand for bio-based surfactants. In addition, growing demand for personal care products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The surfactants market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes



The surfactants market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Anionic

• Non-ionic

• Cationic

• Amphoteric



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increase in use of surfactants in detergents as one of the prime reasons driving the surfactants market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our surfactants market covers the following areas:

• Surfactants market sizing

• Surfactants market forecast

• Surfactants market industry analysis"





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01556766/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001