Boca Raton, Florida, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company ( OTCQB:WINR ) (“Simplicity Esports”), an owner and manager of multiple esports teams, host of online tournaments and franchisor of esports gaming centers, announced today that it has secured a relationship with Ecolab Inc. to provide its more than 30 franchisees and over 40 locations a steady supply of cleaning and sanitizing products, that are needed to keep their esports gaming centers and customers safe. The products include hand sanitizer and dispensers, hand soap, disinfectant spray, masks, and touch-free thermometers.



Jed Kaplan, CEO of Simplicity Esports, stated, “As our esports gaming centers continue to reopen across the country, we wanted to have a proven solution for maintaining proper cleanliness and hygiene for the safety of our staff and customers. Our franchisees are focused on maintaining clean and safe environments in their gaming centers, while also observing social distance guidelines. We want our database of over 400,000 customers to know that we take COVID-19 and their safety seriously. When they come to one of our centers to enjoy a day of gaming or purchase gaming merchandise, they will know the location has been cleaned with high grade products from Ecolab, a leader in the space.”

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, and various EA Sports® titles. Additionally, Simplicity Esports operates as a franchisor of Esports Gaming Centers that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience.

Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, Fortnite® and EA Sports® are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond Simplicity Esports’ control, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Simplicity Esports’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 29, 2019 and our subsequent SEC filings, as amended or updated from time to time. Copies of Simplicity Esports’ filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . Simplicity Esports undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.