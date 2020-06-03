New York, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Dryers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03915686/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Direct Dryers market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 1.8% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$24 Million to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$25.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Direct Dryers segment will reach a market size of US$193.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Industrial Dryers market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$343.1 Million in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Industrial Dryers market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Andritz Ag; Anivi Ingenieria S.A.; Bühler AG; Carrier Europe SCA; Carrier® Vibrating Equipment, Inc.; Comessa S.A.; Comspain XXI S.A.; FAVA S.p.A; Glatt GmbH; Metso Corporation; Mitchell Dryers Ltd.; SWISS COMBI

W. Kunz dryTec AG; Tetra Laval International SA; ThyssenKrupp AG; ThyssenKrupp KH Mineral; Tummers Simon Dryers; Voith GmbH





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession A Curtain Raiser Growing Adoption in Diverse Industries to Bolster Industrial Dryers Market Recent Market Activity Food and Cement Remain Key Applications Fluidized Bed Dryers to Post Fastest Growth Asia-Pacific to Drive the Market Developing Regions Provide Impetus to Agricultural End-Use TOP VENDORS EYE PROMISING MARKETS OF EASTERN EUROPE AND ASIA-PACIFIC Overview of Centrifugal Industrial Dryers Demand for Dried Products to Boost Pharmaceutical Spray Dryers Market Overview of Spray Drying Equipment Refrigerated Air Dryers - An Overview Compressed Air Treatment Systems - An Overview Membrane Air Dryers Market Industrial Applications - Major End-Use Application Reviving Global Economy to Benefit Demand for Industrial Dryers Manufacturing PMI - An Important Bellwether Outlook Players Introduce New Technologies to Stay Abreast of Competition Global Competitor Market Shares Industrial Dryers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide: (in %): 2018 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

IIoT Making Waves in Industrial Dryers Environmental Regulations to Drive Replacement Demand in Developed Markets IIoT Making Waves in Industrial Dryers Regulations to Drive Demand Investment Trends in End-Use Industries Impact Demand Fluidized Bed Drying - A Proven Technology Food Industry - A Major End-Use Sector; Drives Growth in Industrial Dryers Demand for Microencapsulation Drives Growth in Spray Dryers Rising Popularity of Functional Foods & Beverages Augurs Well for Market Growth in Dairy Products Supports Market for Industrial Dryers Monash University Improvises Spray Dryer for Dairy Products Expanding Market for Infant Formula Drives Growth of Industrial Dryers Flexible Spray Drying Emerges an Ideal Choice for Infant Formula Manufacturing Favorable Trends in Pharma Industry Portend Bright Outlook University of Cambridge Develops Smart Capsules Focus on Nanoencapsulation of Drugs Emphasizes the Need for Nano Spray Dried Particles Pulp & Paper Manufacturing Spurs Opportunities for Industrial Dryers Technology Dynamics Tracking R&D Breakthroughs Advanced R&D Tools Help Ease Product Design Process Challenges to Reckon With International Drying Symposium (IDS): Promoting R&D Spray-Drying Plants and the Issues of Environmental Protection and Safety

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

