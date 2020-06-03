Paris, Amsterdam, June 3, 2020

Information on total number of voting rights and shares
in the share capital as at May 31, 2020

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and
Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the AMF)

DateTotal number of shares in the capitalTotal number of voting rights
31/05/2020138,403,235138,403,235

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
A European Company with Management Board and Supervisory Board
Share capital: €691,964,200
Registered office: 7 place du Chancelier Adenauer, 75016 Paris
Registration number: 682 024 096 R.C.S. PARIS

Attachment