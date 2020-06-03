PEMBROKE, Bermuda, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today the launch of a new U.S. Insurance Environmental unit, offering new products and services that will augment our existing capabilities, currently available through our Sompo Global Risk Solutions industry verticals, for the U.S. Insurance Environmental insurance market.



In addition to Sompo International’s current Environmental offerings, the new U.S. Insurance Environmental unit will provide Contractors Professional and Pollution Liability coverage for environmental professionals and consultants, specialty and trade contractors, general contractors and construction managers.

Jessica Huhn-Kenzik, who recently joined Sompo International as Senior Vice President to lead the U.S. Insurance Environmental business, brings more than 15 years of underwriting management experience to Sompo International. She previously served as part of the team that launched Catlin’s Environmental unit and most recently led Pioneer Underwriters’ Environmental Liability business. A former practicing environmental lawyer and environmental claims attorney, Ms. Huhn-Kenzik, reports to Mr. Christopher Sparro, CEO, U.S. Insurance and is based in Conshohocken, PA.

Mr. Sparro noted, “Our newly formed U.S. Insurance Environmental team complements our existing capabilities for clients, particularly those in the construction industry. We are thrilled to have Jessica on board to lead this effort in addition to our team of experienced underwriters. Jessica has extensive experience as a technical underwriter and practicing attorney who has focused her career on serving clients in this class of business.”

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. (Sompo International) is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com .