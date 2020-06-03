Mississauga, ON, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maple Ridge Community Management (MRCM), an Associa® company, is excited to announce “Recipe for Success,” a series of free virtual training seminars for board members, starting June 4, 2020, from 4-5 p.m. EST.

Held every Thursday for the first three weeks of June, the hour-long webinars will be moderated by Stacey S. Kurck, RCM, CMCA®, MRCM vice president of business development and will cover “recipes” for condominium management success. Led by different panelists of Ontario’s condominium lawyers, the series will discuss new considerations regarding amenities, best practices for planning capital expenditures, working from home as the new norm, new service contract provisions, and how to conduct meetings. The final training will feature the panelists from the entire series, and a “Family Feud” style game.

“Maple Ridge Community Management is committed to providing board members with continued opportunities to learn about community management best practices,” said Stacey S. Kurck, RCM, CMCA®, MRCM vice president of business development. “This webinar series was designed to connect our clients with industry experts who can provide guidance and key information that impacts our communities and our residents.”

CLICK HERE to register for the webinars below.

THURSDAY, JUNE 4, 2020 | 4-5 PM

Patrick Greco, partner, SHIBLEY RIGHTON LLP Barristers & Solicitors

Antoni Casalinuovo, Elia Associates PC Condominium Lawyers

Josh Migrom, Lash/Condo Law

Thomas R. Kortko, RCM, vice president, Maple Ridge Community Management

THURSDAY, JUNE 11, 2020 | 4-6 PM

Denise Lash, Lash/Condo Law

Carol A. Dirks, partner, Fogler, Rubinoff LLP

Patricia Elia, Elia Associates PC Condominium Lawyers

Thomas R. Kortko, RCM, vice president, Maple Ridge Community Management

THURSDAY, JUNE 18, 2020 | 4-6 PM

All panelists from the “Recipe for Success” Series

Special Guest Moderator: Andrew S. Fortin, senior vice president, External Affairs, Associa

