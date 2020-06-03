OTTAWA, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonovus Inc. ("Leonovus" or the "Company") (TSXV: LTV) proposes a countrywide real-time solution ("Consolidata"), which automatically captures and consolidates COVID-19 data from any data source into one data lake with an analytics engine. Public health, researchers, security and defence managers/experts need a national solution for consolidated and actionable information regarding COVID-19 hospitalizations, hotspots, testing, critical care, contact tracing/containment, research and treatment.



The software takes minutes to install alongside any system that currently creates relevant COVID-19 data. The policy engine moves data to the Consolidata repository hosted in a public cloud storage service (e.g. Amazon S3 or Microsoft Azure Blob Storage) or designated private data centre. The files are encrypted with additional data protection and archiving provided by Leonovus' Vault technology. The repository includes security and governance for controlled access to the data for any third-party analytics. Consolidata automatically feeds other data lakes based on approved policy.

The Company's FIPS 140-2 validated Smart Filer and Vault software, combined with location-based business intelligence software from Intouch Insight Inc. , are the essential building blocks of the Consolidata solution. The solution accepts, transports, securely stores and analyzes data from any data source. Dashboards and analytics are available through any mobile or desktop device by authorized stakeholders. The system supports national, state/provincial/territorial, regional and facility hierarchies.

Intouch Insight Inc. developed the system's location-based data capture, business intelligence tools and audit tools. Customizable dashboards, electronic forms, checklists, reports and email/SMS alerts give researchers and monitoring agencies a real-time vision into the salient data points. Intuitive drag-and-drop functionality accelerates set-up, and a user-friendly mobile-first design keeps information always 'at hand'. Natural language processing and sentiment analysis, text and speech analytics can organize unstructured data from text, audio and video.

The proposed business model has the federal government acquiring Consolidata and giving it free to all provinces, which in turn distribute it to all locations (e.g. hospitals, nursing homes, labs), and all other sites and technologies, such as contact tracing apps, that collect COVID-19 data. Because of the hierarchical access controls built into the system, provinces maintain total control over access to their health care data and patient PII while providing real-time pan-Canadian metadata for consolidated monitoring of hotspots and hospitalization critical care and treatment data, to name a few.

"Although the COVID-19 crisis poses an urgent challenge today, our ability to respond effectively to future public health challenges relies greatly on the steps we take in the immediate future. Longer-term, Artificial Intelligence presents a tremendous opportunity for automated and rapid data analysis to determine outbreak hotspots and contain them effectively. However, it requires access to large quantities of detailed, consistent, and timely data. As analytics, data capture, and treatment technologies advance, there will remain a need to discover and consolidate data effectively. While improving the response to COVID-19 is the current overriding concern, Consolidata enables other, broader long-term public health research and monitoring needs,” said Michael Gaffney, CEO, Leonovus Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "propose", "will", and similar references to future periods. Consolidata is a proposed integration of Leonovus Inc. and Intouch Insight Inc. technologies, which has not been installed at the site of any customer and requires full beta testing to become commercially viable. However, the core building blocks of Smart Filer, Vault, and Intouch LiaCX have been tested and validated independently.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this news release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement publicly, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

marketing@leonovus.com