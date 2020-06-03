Orange, CA, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBT , a woman-owned domain expert integrator and solutions provider, today announced a new Future of Work Inclusion Initiative focused on building economic equity through career opportunities within the CBT ecosystem. The program supports students studying at the university level who come from severely underprivileged backgrounds with scholarships and the opportunity to intern with CBT’s Marketing organization and support premiere global partners such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), PTC and Intel.

This program was created by CBT’s CEO and Founder Kelly Ireland and offers a scalable and repeatable model for other businesses to recruit talent from non-traditional backgrounds. Plans for the program had been in the works months prior to California’s shelter-in-place order, and rather than rescind any offers of employment , CBT honored and accommodated with a fully remote internship program.

“CBT represents innovation, partnership and a people-first mindset. Our tagline says it all: technology with a human touch'' states Kelly Ireland. “I built CBT not only to help our customers, but also to create economic opportunity for our employees, and Diversity and Inclusion has been at the heart of that growth. Our values don't change because of COVID-19. We are delighted to work with industry-leading partners to create this hands-on Marketing career program which we anticipate will grow to include our entire partner and customer ecosystem.”

CBT’s inaugural scholarship-to-internship highlights graduates of the Shanti Bhavan Children’s Project who come from absolute poverty. Shanti Bhavan has been featured in the Netflix documentary ‘Daughters of Destiny’; their mission is educating children from the untouchable caste and breaking the cycle of generational poverty through education, leadership, and compassion. Ireland selected Shanti Bhavan based on the exceptional student education and outcomes the school has achieved.

The first Shanti Bhavan graduate to enter the program is Thulasi Priya Ramesh, Marketing and Digital Media student at the College of Idaho.

"Joining the CBT team, especially during a global crisis, has shown me that there are companies in the world that embrace diversity and use it to their strength," said Ramesh. "This is an opportunity that I am grateful for because I get to join a team where I work on projects that will expose me to the real marketing world. It’s exciting to work towards success with this remarkable group of people!"

This program marks the needed evolution of Diversity and Inclusion programs from a feel-good conversation to directly connecting Education to Career Opportunity, with internships at CBT . Since its founding in 2001, Ireland has ensured that CBT supports social and economic justice causes. Ireland is also encouraging her clients and global partners to participate, creating an alliance of companies deeply committed to putting Diversity and Inclusion into action in the tech industry.

For more about CBT’s Diversity and Inclusion efforts see CBT’s blog, “ Diversity and Inclusion. Why it Matters and How CBT is Taking Action .”

About CBT

Founded in 2001, CBT is a premier, woman-owned domain expert integrator and technology solutions provider with extensive experience designing and deploying solutions for Fortune 50 clients across the globe. They consistently deliver excellence thanks to their first-class team and strategic partnerships with the world’s finest providers of hardware and software solutions.

By combining best-of-breed technologies, CBT provides a balance of services and solutions in the areas of Industrial IoT, HPC & Analytics, Hybrid IT and IT Supply Chain Optimization to augment enterprises with the necessary tools to excel in the global marketplace.

CBT is in rarefied air with their experience bridging the gap between operational technologies (OT) and information technologies (IT). Thanks to successful projects like the Refinery of the Future at Texmark Chemicals, CBT has become a recognized systems integrator with industry-leading companies such as HPE, PTC, Intel, Aruba, National Instruments, RealWear, Antea, and more.

For more information or to participate in the program, contact Jocelyn DeGance Graham jocelyn.dgraham@cbtechinc.com

Attachment

Ben Davies CBT 7145737733 ben.davies@cbtechinc.com