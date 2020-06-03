New York, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Perlite Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03846699/?utm_source=GNW

An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Expanded market will be reset to a new normal which going forwards in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.



As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 5% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$26.9 Thousand to the region’s size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$24.7 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of European markets. In Japan, the Expanded segment will reach a market size of US$65.6 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Perlite market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world’s second largest economy will grow at 10.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$243.9 Thousand in terms of addressable market opportunity. Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Perlite market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aegean Perlites SA; Amol Dicalite Limited; Australian Perlite Pty.; Blue Pacific Minerals Ltd.; Cornerstone Industrial Minerals Corporation; Dupré Minerals Limited; EP Minerals, LLC; Genper Group; Imerys Filtration Minerals Inc.; IPM Iperlit Mining & Construction Limited Company; Johns Manville Corporation; Perlite Canada Inc.; Pull Rhenen B.V.; PVP Industries, Inc.; Saudi Perlite Industries; Supreme Perlite Company; TERMOLITA S.A.P.I de C.V; The Schundler Company; Uzay Perlit Madencilik Kimya Maddeleri; Whittemore Company Inc.; William Cox Minerals Ltd.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession Perlite: Amorphous, Expandable, Siliceous and Naturally Occurring Volcanic Rock with High Water Content Unique Properties and Myriad End-use Applications Drive Widespread Market Adoption Industrial Applications China and Greece Dominate Global Perlite Production Global Market Outlook Continued Recovery in Global GDP Promote Growth in Perlite Consumption Asia-Pacific: The Largest and Fastest Growing Regional Market Worldwide for Expanded Perlite Upward Movement in Construction Activity in Asian Countries to Drive Strong Market Gains Global Competitor Market Shares Perlite Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Healthy Recovery in the Construction Industry, the Largest Application Area for Perlite, Drives Steady Market Growth Healthy Recovery in the Construction Industry, the Largest Application Area for Perlite, Drives Steady Market Growth Expanded Perlite Enjoys Strong Foothold in the Construction Industry Rising Demand for Energy Saving Insulating Material Provides Traction to Growth of Perlite Growing Use of Perlite as an Important Component in Soilless Growth Mixes Drive Consumption in Horticulture Applications Issues Confronting Horticulture and Role of Perlite in Overcoming Such Issues Fireproof, Lightweight, Non-hazardous and Non-toxic Properties Spur Demand for Perlite in a Broad Range of Industrial Applications High Growth in High Temperature Insulation Creates Huge Demand for Perlite High Temperature Insulation Processes Where Perlite is a Key Element Perlite Use in Ladle-topping Risering and Hot Topping Processes Require Perlite Refractories Insulation: A Significant Application of Perlite Personal Care Products: A Niche, yet Lucrative Application Segment for Perlite Rising Interest in Ultra-fine Perlite Fillers for Several Proprietary Applications Augurs Well for the Market High-Performance Perlite Fillers to Gain Market Share Growing Need to Prevent Uncontrolled Contamination in Food Production Boosts Demand for Perlite Filters Select End-Use Applications in Industries for Perlite Filters

