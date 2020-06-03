Los Angeles, CA, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Project JAM’s mobile app “Jam Compass”, a community for musicians and music industry professionals, announced today that the Company is preparing to beta test and launch their collaborative Music App inside of the 3rd Quarter.



JAM Compass, the central platform of Project JAM, will allow musicians and music industry professionals the ability to connect, collaborate, and find opportunities in real time; providing access to a robust set of music industry tools.

JAM co-founders Anthony Pisano and Tony Livadas commented, “We are very excited about this first iteration of JAM Compass – there is no better time than now for the release of our platform. Our dev team is wrapping up the programming and functionality of the App and we are readying a beta test for a select few from both our community, as well as from our crowdfunding initiative.”

The Project JAM co-founders first made this announcement on their recurring webinar series – The Link – which has been covering the future of the music industry, as well as how the music industry is adapting during these times of the pandemic. This weekly series features a variety of artists, producers, managers, DJ’s and label executives – all discussing various ways of coping with and propelling their careers forward in the face of Covid-19. The seventh installment of The Link will be held on Wednesday, June 10th, at 1 PM PST (4pm EST).

Pisano and Livadas concluded, “In spite of the ongoing health crisis, economic crisis and now even civil unrest – we believe the next 12 months are going to be an extraordinary time for Project JAM because of what music means to the people. With so many still working from home, the time is now to not only collaborate with others to advance one’s career, but to create art in the spirit of love, equality, and solidarity. We are grateful to the team at Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc. (OTCMKTS: DATI) for supporting us with their investment of capital, time and services; helping us to make it this far.

We will soon make an aggressive push forward with our equity crowdfunding initiative as we launch and beta test our App within the community and utilizing ‘The Link’ viewers. We are excited about the future of Project JAM, JAM Compass and the music industry as a whole. Most important, we are optimistic that the sound of music and collaboration will help us to ‘overcome’… one day.”

ABOUT Project JAM, Inc (JAM)

Project JAM’s mission is simple: Justice for All Musicians. Project JAM wants to bring the community together and find justice not only for musicians but for the music yet to be made. Project JAM is an ecosystem catering to musicians, songwriters, producers, audio engineers, industry execs and fans. Project JAM is implementing a multi-platform (Artist to Songwriter/Producer and Artist to Industry) ecosystem to address these problems and give writers, artists and musicians opportunities to formalize the ways in which they are discovered, rated and hired by other musicians, record labels, producers and clients.

The JAM Ecosystem begins with JAM Compass, the central platform connecting music industry professionals, in order to collaborate and find real opportunities. Just open JAM Compass and find exactly what they’re looking for with an easy directed search. Users can search for musicians and industry professionals by instrument, genre, skill, and location. Pro features will include must-have industry tools for daily use such as split sheet integration, smart contract payment tools, instant gig opportunities, marketplace, professional listings, and more.

