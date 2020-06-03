New York, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size – USD 119.96 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.4%, Market Trends – Rise in population & GDP leading to contribution in construction.
New York, June 03, 2020 - The global modular construction market is forecast to reach USD 191.62 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for affordable housing and increasing investments in the development of commercial and healthcare infrastructure is expected to positively impact market growth.
According to industry surveys, modular construction provides a 30% to 50% time reduction over the conventional counterpart. The market is likely to witness a renewed interest from the construction and building industry owing to a growing emphasis on workplace safety, efficiency, and productivity, along with reducing the cost and time associated with construction activities. The U.K. is among the market leader because of its high rate of adoption. The massive ongoing investment in residential housing development, a renewed focus on upgrading healthcare infrastructure, and the chronic shortage of skilled labor are estimated to boost the market in the country in the next few years.
In countries like Canada, Finland, and Sweden, shorter daytime and extremely cold climatic conditions inhibit traditional building methods. Consequently, modular construction has emerged as a rational alternative to traditional methods. By 2018, around 85% of new houses in Sweden were built using modular construction methods. Further, the difficulty in availing finances, lack of consumer perception, and awareness related to quality, are some of the factors restraining the market growth. Moreover, the threat of an economic slowdown in key markets like the U.S., the U.K., and China, is expected to be the prime barrier for market growth.
The COVID-19 impact:
The global construction industry, once flourishing because of the commercial and residential construction in the U.S. and China, has been affected by the halt of the construction activities across the economies. The construction industry in the U.S. is estimated to take a major hit because of the lockdown imposed by the government during COVID-19, which is expected to be worsened by the resulting financing pressures due to the non-adherence to the completion times and supply chain issues.
Further key findings from the report suggest
