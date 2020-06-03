TORONTO, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bloom Investment Counsel, Inc. (the “Manager”) announces that it intends to terminate and wind-up Bloom Canada Dividend Fund (the “Fund”) on or about August 5, 2020 (the “Termination Date”). The Manager believes it is in the best interests of the Fund’s unitholders to terminate the Fund based on the current size of the Fund.



The Fund will continue to facilitate redemptions from the Fund prior to the Termination Date, but, effective June 4, 2020, will cease to facilitate conversions between series of the Fund and will not accept new purchases of units of the Fund.

Series A, Series D, Series F, Series F6 and Series I units of the Fund will be redeemed for cash based on the net asset value per unit of each series as at the close of business on the Termination Date. Settlement of such redemption in cash will be made as soon as practicable following such redemption.

The Manager intends to provide each unitholder of the Fund with notice of the termination.

About Bloom Investment Counsel, Inc.

Bloom Investment Counsel, Inc. was established in 1985 and specializes in the management of segregated investment portfolios for wealthy individuals, foundations, corporations, institutions and trusts. In addition to its conventional investment management business the Manager currently manages specialty high-income equity portfolios comprised of dividend paying common equity securities, income trusts and real estate investment trusts.

For further information please contact Unitholder Information at 416-861-9941 or 1-855-BLOOM18 (1-855-256-6618).