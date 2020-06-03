New York, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fans & Blowers Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05821491/?utm_source=GNW

Renewable power plants require very limited infrastructure for fans and blowers. With many major countries shifting toward renewable energy sources, the share of the renewable power plants in the power generation mix is expected to increase in the coming years, which, in turn, is expected to restrain the demand for fans and blowers.



- The commercial sector is expected to create demand for fans and blowers in the years to come, driven by the increasing demand from the growing colocation centers, growing commercial kitchens, and large-scale shopping complexes.

- With the increasing urbanization and growing population, the average height of buildings and the congestion have been increasing. With this trend expected to continue during the forecast period, the demand for ventilating equipment, to make up for the unavailability of proper ventilation, is expected to increase, providing an opportunity for the growth of the market studied.

- The Asia-Pacific region is expected to continue dominate the market studied during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends

Commercial Sector is the Fastest Growing Market



- Fans and blowers used for commercial applications are typically deployed for supplying air at a constant pressure for the purpose of ventilation, reducing the load on the building HVAC systems by replacing the make-up air and exhaust of smelly gases.

- The regulations that mandate zero emissions from buildings, especially in Europe, drive the market for fans and blowers in the commercial sector. All the older buildings across Europe must be retrofitted with adequate fans & blowers, in order to achieve energy neutral buildings.

- The number of commercial buildings is also growing significantly, owing to significant investments in the sector, especially in the developing economies, such as China and India. With the onset of emission reduction initiatives, even the developed economies are expected to deploy fans and blowers on a large scale for the commercial buildings, translating to a huge growth in the market.

- On the other side, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for fans & blowers from restaurants and new commercial building is expected to be less, due to less consumer spending and less new construction activities due to economic slowdown.

- Countries across the world are expected to witness a massive growth in the development of data centers in the future, on account of increasing deployment of cloud technology. This, in turn, is expected to drive the market for fans & blowers during the forecast period. In North America, the United States may need to deploy about 4,000 new data center facilities between 2018 and 2020. The development of such facilities may require about 200,000 sq. ft. and 25 MW capacity. As a result, the data center infrastructure in the country came under pressure, particularly in the last three years. Hence, investments in building the new data center infrastructure, as well as updating the existing data centers, are growing at a significant rate.

- For data centers, cooling system infrastructure amounts to the largest share in the capital spending for infrastructure building, and fans are an integral part of this cooling system. Hence, the growth of the data center industry is expected to be a major driver for the demand of fans & blowers in the commercial sector.



Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market



- The Asia-Pacific region is expected to continue dominate the market studied during the forecast period. However, the region is expected to register a slow growth rate, due to the slowdown in the manufacturing sectors in the top four manufacturing countries in the region, viz., China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The slowdown in these countries is the result of the combination of internal factors, such as government politics, and external factors, such as the US-China trade war and global economic slowdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

- Increasing demand from data centers is a significant driver for the fans and blowers market. Southeast Asian countries, such as Malaysia, Vietnam, and Singapore, are coming up with new data centers, and they are planning to become the hub of the data center industry in the Asia-Pacific region. Hence, the demand for fans and blowers from the data center industry is expected to come from the developing countries.

- However, the recent uncertainty in the major developing countries is expected to restrain the market. The economic slowdown is expected to affect negatively on all the major end-user sectors of the fans and blowers market, i.e., chemical industry, cement industry, construction sector, and mining sector. The economic slowdown in major countries, such as China, is expected to be the major restraint for these markets.

- Since the last decade, the growth in China has kept the demand high for the aforementioned sectors. Factors, such as policy change by the government, the US-China trade war, and the country’s manufacturing industry and construction sector reaching an early stage of maturation, are the reasons for the slowdown

- India has one of the largest chemical and petrochemical industries in the world. The agricultural and transportation sectors are some of the major consumers of these industries in the country. Additionally, India is also investing in its refinery and petrochemical business. As of March 2019, the refinery production was 22495.43 TMT, which is higher 6.51%, when compared with March 2018, and 8.18% higher than the target for the month. Cumulative production during April-March, 2018-19 was 257204.86 TMT, which is 1.30% and 2.09% higher than the cumulative target and production, respectively, during the corresponding period of last year. Hence, with the increasing trend, several foreign companies are investing highly in Indian refineries. Therefore, with the increasing growth in these end-user industries, the demand for fans & blowers is expected to increase as well.

- Similarly, countries such as Japan and South Korea has plans to expand their manufacturing industry and power generation sector. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for fans & blowers during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The fans and blowers market is highly fragmented, with a large number of local and international companies operating in the market. Some of the major players in the market studied include Acme Engineering & Manufacturing Corp., Airmaster Fan Company Inc., and Continental Blower LLC.



