SALT LAKE CITY, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst", Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that Dan Burton, Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Nelli, Chief Financial Officer, and Adam Brown, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.



William Blair 40 th Annual Growth Stock Conference being held virtually on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, which will include a presentation by Mr. Burton at 1:20 p.m. CST. A live audio webcast and replay of this presentation will be available at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com/investor-relations .

Annual Growth Stock Conference being held virtually on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, which will include a presentation by Mr. Burton at 1:20 p.m. CST. A live audio webcast and replay of this presentation will be available at . Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference being held virtually on Thursday, June 11, 2020, which will include a presentation by Mr. Nelli at 11:20 a.m. EST.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

Health Catalyst Investor Relations Contact:

Adam Brown

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 (855)-309-6800

ir@healthcatalyst.com

Health Catalyst Media Contact: